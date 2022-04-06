How do I stop my relative from going off on hateful rants?

How do you handle hate speech from a loved one? No other loved one can stop this person when he starts a rant, so most just ignore it. I’ve tried to just ignore it too, but I can’t anymore. I’ve asked to talk calmly to this loved one outside of a family get-together, but he’s completely avoiding me. Do I avoid family events until we can talk about what is absolutely unacceptable speech? The others involved (the others who hear it) say to stop, but when he doesn’t, they just ignore him. They don’t want to “make any waves.”

M.M. / Framingham

You don’t need to have a conversation with him. Your Hateful Loved One knows exactly what he’s doing wrong, which is why he’s avoiding you. Look, if he were defecating on the rugs at a family gathering, would you feel the need to sit him down and calmly explain your objections, in a neutral environment, using plenty of “I feel” statements, before you had the right to react in the moment? Would that seem somehow unfair to the literal Party Pooper? Of course not. He knows what hate speech is, he knows his own family wants him to stop, he knows perfectly well what you want to talk to him about. You don’t owe people personal, heartfelt, vulnerable yet logical explanations for why they should behave with a bare modicum of human decency.

I’m assuming that when you say your family ignores him, you don’t mean they really ignore him — as in no response, no arguing, no nervous laughter, no eye contact, everyone proceeds as if he had said nothing — because that might actually work. Otherwise, you can say something like, “Gross. Nobody wants to hear that kind of talk, we all want to hear Grandma’s fried chicken recipe.” Then, start a conversation with Grandma. If he starts again, you, and whomever else is with you, exit. “Exit” may mean leaving entirely, decamping to a local restaurant, or just going to another part of the house.

Start building more individual relationships within your family. Host your own family events for the members of the family who can behave themselves properly. If the Party Pooper finds out and is offended, you can offer him one chance to show he can be a decent houseguest...but you don’t have to. The Party Pooper made his choices, now you make yours. We’ve all heard so much about families divided by racism or conspiracy theories. What those stories, admittedly sad, leave out is that sometimes the remaining relationships are deeper. Especially because sooner or later, a member of Hated Group X joins the family, or someone will come out as having been X all along. Won’t you want that person to know who the safe people in the family are?

That’s not “making waves.” That’s surfing the wave of hatred and incivility your relative has already created, while the rest of the family stands on the beach as the water breaks over their heads, and insist to one another that they’re not wet, they’re not wet at all.

