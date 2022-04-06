Body found in Fitchburg park

A body was discovered inside Coggshall Park in Fitchburg Wednesday afternoon, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.

The body was found inside the park just after 4 p.m. , and was deemed an unattended death, said Lindsay Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office. The death appears to be an isolated incident, she said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death, Corcoran said in an e-mail.