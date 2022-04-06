Body found in Fitchburg park

A body was discovered inside Coggshall Park in Fitchburg Wednesday afternoon, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.
The body was found inside the park just after 4 p.m. , and was deemed an unattended death, said Lindsay Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office. The death appears to be an isolated incident, she said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death, Corcoran said in an e-mail.
“Fitchburg Police Chief Ernest Martineau would like to assure the community that there is no danger to the public,” Corcoran wrote.
No further information was available.
Advertisement
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.