Casting company seeking experienced fishermen for movie to be filmed in New Bedford area

The casting company said it seeks people from the “diverse population unique to the New Bedford area (Cape Verdean, Portuguese and more).”

Kendall Cooper Casting said the team is “seeking experienced commercial fishermen and local New Bedford people of all ethnicities who are interested in working as extras on the film.” Filming will take place in New Bedford and its surrounding areas from April through June, according to the casting call.

A casting company is looking for New Bedford locals and experienced commercial fishermen to star as extras in a dramatic crime movie “Finestkind” written and directed by Brian Helgeland, according to a casting call .

“Finestkind” will star Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster of “Leave No Trace” and “Hell or High Water,” Toby Wallace of “Babyteeth,” and Jenna Ortega, who stars in the new installment of “Scream” and played young Jane on the series “Jane the Virgin,” according to a statement from the streaming service Paramount+, who announced it had acquired the rights to the film Tuesday.

The film is set in New Bedford and will follow “two brothers (Foster and Wallace) from opposite sides of the tracks, who are reunited as adults over one fateful summer,” according to the statement.

When they strike a deal with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate, a young woman (Ortega) finds herself in the middle, and throughout the film, sacrifices are made, and bonds, like one between a father (Jones), are tested, according to the statement.

Helgeland, who spent a year as a Massachusetts fisherman after college, said in the statement that he feels “privileged” to tell audiences a story that weaves in his personal experience. Helgeland was raised in New Bedford, according to IMDB.

“I come from a long line of commercial fishermen and have experienced their hard-working world firsthand. Through the help of our partners at 101 Studios, Paramount+ and Bosque Ranch, we will be able to accurately capture their endeavors at sea, as well as honor them for their immense contribution to society,” said Helgeland, who won an Academy Award for the screenplay of “L.A. Confidential,” in the statement.

The New Bedford Port Authority shared a letter with the Globe from Fullshare, Inc. that was sent to port users, which said filming will take place on May 12 at Steamship Wharf.

“Foot traffic access to the wharf will be allowed intermittently but vehicle access and parking will be restricted,” the letter read.

The letter also said that the company was looking for local captains and crew members to be involved.

“We are also looking for captains and crew members of vessels that typically dock at Steamship to be involved in our filming,” the letter read. “We are trying to capture the most authentic background for our scene and would love to speak with anyone who is interested in helping us achieve this look.”

The film is produced by Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Taylor Sheridan of Bosque Ranch, David C. Glasser of 101 Studios, according to the statement.

In association with MTV Entertainment Studios, “Finestkind” will debut exclusively on Paramount+ in late 2022 in the United States, the streaming service said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.