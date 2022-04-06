City closes Mattapan’s only public swimming pool, citing staff shortages

After-school programs will be moved to other pools, according to the mayor’s press office.

The Boston Centers for Youth & Families “temporarily closes pools when needed in order to keep swimmers safe, maintain minimum staffing requirements, and meet operational needs while also providing quality programming,” a spokesperson for Mayor Michelle Wu said in an e-mail. “BCYF is actively hiring, training and recruiting lifeguards.”

The pool at the Mildred Avenue Community Center, Mattapan’s only open public swimming pool, will close this weekend because of staffing shortages, city officials said, a move that has stirred concern in the community. City officials said they did not have an estimate for when it may re-open.

Sandy Holden, a spokeswoman for the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, suggested residents use the closest available pools: the Leahy-Holloran Community Center pool in Dorchester, almost 2.3 miles away, or about 45 minutes by public transit; or the Mason Pool in Roxbury, 3.6 miles away and almost an hour away by MBTA.

Holden said she did not immediately have information about which pools the Mildred’s after school program will move to.

The shut-down comes just after BCYF pools began swimming lessons again after pandemic-related closures. Advocates have said swimming lessons can be a powerful tool in fighting drownings, especially in communities of color that were historically kept out of swimming pools and beaches.

“It was a complete shock,” said Shane Niles, a second-grade teacher who regularly swims at the pool and was signed up to start lessons there on Friday. He found out about the closure from pool staff when he was there on Tuesday, and says he still hasn’t heard from the city directly or received any information about a refund.

Niles said lifeguards at the Mildred Avenue pool told him they were being reassigned to pools in other parts of the city because of staff shortages.

“It makes absolutely no sense. Why would you close [one] pool if another place doesn’t have enough lifeguards,” Niles said.

He said Black communities have a history of being barred from public pools because of their skin color. That has led to a gap in swimming skills among communities of color.

“We have access now, and then they’re just closing down the pool because of a lack of lifeguards,” he said. “We have lifeguards. And they’re taking them from our pool.”

Additionally, the Thomas M. Menino YMCA in Hyde Park announced earlier this week that it would be closing its pool because of a staffing shortage. The Y hoped to reopen that pool as soon as possible, according to a Monday Facebook post.

City Councilor Erin Murphy said the city must push to get more people trained and licensed as lifeguards. She worried that a lifeguard shortage will continue to occur as the weather warms.

“For safety reasons, we can’t have pools open if we don’t have properly trained and right amount of lifeguards,” she said.

Those interested in becoming lifeguards can go to Boston.gov/BCYF-Aquatics. The positions are full-time and pay $34,000-$45,800 a year, according to a job listing.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com.