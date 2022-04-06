Commerce Secretary Raimondo tests positive for COVID-19 after Gridiron Club dinner

“She is fully vaccinated and boosted, and she is confident that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms,” the statement said. “She is sharing the news of her positive test out of an abundance of transparency.”

Raimondo, who gave a speech at the exclusive Gridiron Club dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday night and stayed to talk with journalists afterward, later took an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms, the Commerce Department said in a news release.

US Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, a former Rhode Island governor, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Gridiron Club dinner is an off-camera, off-the-record event for members of the exclusive media club, and a limited guest list often made up of A-list politicians and power-brokers. It features a Republican speaker, a Democratic speaker, and a speaker representing the sitting administration, along with a series of sketches performed by club members. This year’s dinner — the club’s 137th — showcased Raimondo, Republican New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu, and Democratic Representative Jamie B. Raskin of Maryland.

After the Saturday night event, Representative Joaquin Castro, Democrat of Texas, and Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, also said that they had tested positive for Covid.

“I’m feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines,” Schiff tweeted.

“Unfortunately, after avoiding COVID-19 for two years, I’ve come down with it. I tested negative yesterday & last Thursday, but positive today,” Castro announced in his tweet.

Several journalists who attended the dinner have also tested positive, according to local news reports.

Raimondo’s office is conducting contact tracing and notifying her close contacts as defined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. She plans to isolate at home for five days and return to the office after testing negative for the virus. During that time, she will work from home, the Commerce Department said.

Raimondo tweeted about the positive test, saying, “Today, I tested positive for COVID. Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated (and boosted!), and I am confident that this vaccine is the reason I don’t have more severe symptoms.”

Raimondo left the governor’s office in March 2021 to join President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.

In January 2021, when she was governor, Raimondo went into quarantine after being informed that a close contact had tested positive for COVID-19. She had also been in quarantine in December after Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, then director of Rhode Island’s Department of Health, tested positive for COVID-19.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.