Dorchester man who led police on chase ordered held at arraignment

Dennis R. Penney, 40, faces a single count of assault as well as four counts of assault and battery on a police officer after he allegedly struck several cruisers and civilian cars during a chase along Route 1 that began in Revere at 7:14 a.m. Tuesday.

A Dorchester man who allegedly led police on a chase through three communities before being arrested outside the Encore Casino in Everett Tuesday morning was ordered held, pending the outcome of a dangeroussness hearing, at his arraignment in Chelsea District Court, records show.

The chase began when a State Police trooper approached “a possibly emotionally disturbed person,” later identified as Penney, outside a vehicle on the ramp from Route 60 to Route 1 south in Revere. Penney then allegedly got back into his car and drove south on Route 1, refusing to stop for a second State Police trooper who attempted to pull him over.

“After striking a civilian vehicle and exiting onto Carter Street, Chelsea, Troop A Headquarters terminated the pursuit,” State Police said in a statement Tuesday. “The suspect drove down a dead-end street and cruisers, no longer in active pursuit, continued to respond to the area to attempt to box in the suspect vehicle.”

Penney then allegedly struck several more cruisers before pulling onto the grounds of the casino, where he continued to resist arrest, State Police said. He was eventually taken into custody after being tased.

He will return to court for a detention hearing on April 13, records show.

Material from a prior Globe story was used in this reprot.





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.