Duxbury voters approve borrowing for new DPW facility

Town Meeting had approved the borrowing earlier in March, but it needed townwide approval as well.

By a vote of 1,086 to 510, residents on March 26 authorized a debt exclusion from the limits of Proposition 2½ so that the town could borrow money for the project.

Duxbury residents voted to raise their taxes to pay for a new $26.4 million Department of Public Works facility.

The average value of a home in Duxbury is $893,000 with a current tax bill of about $11,000, according to Town Manager Rene Read. That amount will go up by about $267 a year initially, and then the extra amount will decrease over the 20-year life of the bond, he said.

Officials said the new building, which will be built on the current site at 878 Tremont St., was needed because the existing building has “exceeded its useful life.”

“The Department of Public Works is a branch of the emergency services … and is responsible for maintaining the infrastructure that the community relies on each day,” Read wrote in the Town Meeting warrant. “The current facility is undersized, inefficient, and does not meet today’s codes

“Due to the lack of space, the facilities do not provide staff with the necessary space to properly maintain and protect the town’s investment in the multi-million-dollar fleet used to maintain the community’s infrastructure. In addition, the facilities lack basic employee support spaces resulting in inadequate and unsafe working conditions for our town employees,” he wrote.

A similar project failed to win town approval in 2019.

“I had my fingers crossed the whole time,” Director of Public Works Peter Buttkus said of the recent vote. “I’m pretty excited.”

Buttkus said the town hopes to have the new facility open by spring of 2025.

