Fall River teen arrested for parole violation, State Police says

As police attempted to arrest him, a group of the teen’s friends who were also present in the apartment, allegedly tried to pull officers off him, Procopio said. The friends, who are all considered juveniles because they are less than 17-years-old, also attempted to “push and strike” the officers.

A State Police trooper and a parole officer observed the teen in the home of a family member at 656 2nd St. in Fall River late Wednesday morning, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail. The boy then allegedly fled to the rear of the apartment where he was found hiding in a closet.

A 17-year-old Fall River boy wanted on armed robbery and assault charges as well as for allegedly violating his parole was arrested Wednesday morning, State Police said.

Officers then waited for backup to ensure they could arrest the teen without having to deploy force against him, Procopio said. While they did so, the teen allegedly fled to the apartment’s attic and barricaded the stairwell door.

He was persuaded to exit the attic and taken into police custody. The teen, who was not identified because he is a minor, was booked on a warrant charging him with armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery in connection with an incident that took place “several days ago,” State Police said.

Police also booked the teen for violating the terms of his parole when he allegedly refused to stop for State Police attempting to pull him over and led them on a pursuit. The teen had been paroled from a larceny of a firearm conviction, State Police said.

Three of the teen’s friends were determined to have been reported missing and were placed with a local youth services and treatment agency, State Police said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.