Father of missing N.H. girl waives arraignment on new gun charges

The new charges allege Montgomery, who’s currently being held in the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, stole a rifle and shotgun in the fall of 2019 from a party identified only as C.F., according to legal filings.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Judicial Branch confirmed via email that an arraignment on the gun charges initially scheduled for Wednesday morning had been canceled, and that Adam Montgomery had “filed waivers of arraignment ... as well as a bail agreement.”

Adam Montgomery, the 32-year-old Manchester, N.H. man charged with assaulting his now missing 7-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery in 2019, on Wednesday waived arraignment on new charges alleging he stole a rifle and shotgun that same year, according to officials and legal filings.

All told, Montgomery faces two counts each of theft by unauthorized taking; receiving stolen property; felon in possession of a firearm; and being an armed career criminal, for allegedly possessing the guns after being convicted of three or more “qualifying felonies,” authorities have said. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

A bail order filed on the gun charges said Montgomery will be held in “preventive detention” on the grounds that there’s “clear and convincing evidence that the defendant’s release will endanger the safety of the defendant or of the public.”

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said Monday that there’s “no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery,”

Authorities said Monday that anyone with information on Harmony’s whereabouts should call the Manchester police 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060. A reward of $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the discovery of the girl.

Heather Hamel, a Manchester police spokesperson, said Wednesday via email that investigators have received about 725 tips so far.

Hamel said “detectives are following up on leads each and every day. Finding Harmony is a top priority.”

Separately Wednesday, court officials said Adam Montgomery’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, who’s charged with felony welfare fraud charge for allegedly collecting governmental assistance payments meant for Harmony, has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.

Kayla Montgomery’s dispositional hearing at Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District is slated for 10 a.m., a Judicial Branch spokesperson said, and the parties have been told to prepare to discuss issues including discovery, potential motions, resolution of the case by plea or trial, and the setting of a trial date if the case goes to trial.

Harmony remains missing in a case that has outraged the public as well as officials in Massachusetts and New Hampshire who are seeking answers as to why the girl was placed in the custody of her father, who at the time had a lengthy, violent criminal record.

Adam Montgomery told investigators late last year that the last time he saw his daughter was when he gave her to her biological mother, Crystal Renee Sorey, around Thanksgiving 2019, according to legal filings.

“We know that is not true,’’ said Assistant Attorney General Jesse J. O’Neill during a January court hearing, when Kayla Montgomery was arraigned in her case. “There is at least one individual who has told the Manchester Police Department they saw Harmony with [Kayla and Adam Montgomery] after that date.”

Adam Montgomery was arrested in January on charges of felony second-degree assault allegedly against Harmony in 2019, a misdemeanor count of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony, authorities said.

He’s pleaded not guilty to those counts. No one has been charged directly with causing Harmony’s disappearance.

According to a Manchester police affidavit, Adam Montgomery refused to disclose his daughter’s current whereabouts during a Dec. 31, 2021, interview. At the time, he was living in a car with a new girlfriend, court records state. Told that Sorey insisted Harmony was with him during 2019, Montgomery refused to answer police.

Police also wrote that Montgomery’s relatives notified the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families in late 2019 that Adam Montgomery had admitted hitting the child in the face with such force that it left her with a black eye. The relative, according to police, quoted Montgomery as saying, “‘I bashed her around this house,’” according to police.

Authorities now allege Adam Montgomery physically abused Harmony between July 1 and July 22, 2019.

According to Massachusetts court records and relatives, Sorey was pregnant with Harmony in January 2014 when Adam Montgomery shot a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill. He pleaded guilty in connection with the 2014 shooting and received an 18-month suspended sentence to be served concurrently with an unrelated criminal case, records show.

The judge who made the decision to place Harmony with her father in 2019 was Mark Newman, who at the time was first justice of the Essex Juvenile Court, according to two people with direct knowledge of Harmony’s case.

Newman, 72, was nominated to serve as a juvenile court judge in 2002 by former acting governor Jane Swift, and retired in August 2019 after reaching mandatory retirement age, records show.

Newman has continued to work in the state court system since retiring, serving last year and in 2020 as a judge for cases on recall status, according to state records. He declined multiple times to speak with the Globe regarding Harmony’s case.

Material from the Associated Press and prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.