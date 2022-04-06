Man charged with raping four women in New Bedford in 2013; suspect was serving time in Texas prison for sex crimes

“This investigation once again highlights the efforts of our Cold Case Unit, working cooperatively with New Bedford Detective Stephen Taylor, to solve these very serious crimes,” Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a statement.

Orlando Robles, 47, is, facing multiple charges including three counts of rape, one count of kidnapping and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, authorities said. A date for his arraignment in Bristol Superior Court is not set.

Over 36 days during the summer of 2013, four women were viciously assaulted and raped in New Bedford, and authorities said Wednesday they now know who their alleged attacker was: A former Dartmouth man serving a Texas prison sentence for sex crimes.

According to Quinn’s office, Taylor was the lead investigator in 2013 when the women were attacked, and had identified Robles as a suspect in the crimes at that time.

But before he could be charged in Massachusetts, Robles moved back to a community around Corpus Christi, Texas where he then lived.

Taylor contacted police in that city, alerted them to his suspicions about Robles, which eventually lead to Robles conviction for committing similar crimes in that state, officials said Wednesday.

In one of the assaults in Texas, Robles attacked a woman who he had falsely convinced was driving a car with a mechanical problem. When he attacked her, she fought back, hitting him with her car keys, wounding Robles who ran away bleeding, prosecutors said.

The woman could not identify Robles as her attacker, but he was linked to the crime by DNA testing of the blood on the car keys, prosecutors said.

Robles, 47, is currently serving a 20-year sentence and is scheduled to face the Texas Parole Board for the first time in December 2023. He will complete his sentence in 2033, according to Texas records.

Robles told police in 2013 that he was working as a scalloper, prosecutors said. Police noted that once Robles returned to Texas, the wave of sexual assaults that targeted four different women ended.

Robles was recently interviewed by Taylor in the Texas prison where he is serving his sentence, but denied being the person responsible for the violent attacks in New Bedford, according to court records.









