Mass. State Lottery marks 50th anniversary of first-ever drawing held at Faneuil Hall

“Today is a special day in the Lottery’s history,” said state Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, who chairs the state Lottery Commission, in the statement. “Our first drawing was just the beginning of 50 Years of Winning, and our very first top prize winner was one of many who have been able to turn their Lottery win into lasting memories for their families.”

Five lucky winners each pocketed a $50,000 prize that day, the Lottery said in a statement.

The Massachusetts State Lottery on Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of its first-ever drawing held on the morning of April 6, 1972 in Faneuil Hall in Boston.

Among the winners who came away with a fatter wallet on that bygone spring morning was Donald Cosentino, a Gardner resident who became the first person to present a $50,000 winner when he brought his golden ticket to Gardner City Hall for certification, according to the statement.

Cosentino, now 87, still lives in Gardner and recalled the moment fortune smiled on him in 1972, when $50,000 was hardly considered short money.

“We have five children and I bought them all bicycles,” Cosentino said in the statement. “I was a foremen at a furniture factory. We also bought a camper so that we could all go camping together. We were able to put the money to good use.”

The statement said players in the 1972 sweepstakes won a $50,000 prize by matching all six digits on their ticket with the numbers drawn. Tickets for the drawing were 50 cents each, and 4.78 million were sold for the opening drawing by over 3,000 participating stores, the statement said.

There were also 38 winners of $2,500, 467 winners of $250, and 4,332 winners of $25 during the opening drawing, according to the statement. All the cash prize winners, plus 43,076 additional ticket holders, became eligible for a $1 million drawing held the following month, the statement said.

“The Lottery will continue to celebrate our 50th over the course of the year with a series of promotions and activities,” said Interim Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken in the statement. “We are excited to show our appreciation for the customers, retailers, communities and employees who are all a part of our success story.”

How successful, exactly?

The Lottery said that since selling its first ticket on March 22, 1972, the high-profile agency has generated over $137 billion in revenue, awarded over $96 billion in prizes, returned over $30 billion in net profit to the state for local aid, and paid over $7.8 billion in commissions and bonuses to retailers who sell the tickets.

Among the notable success stories is Mavis L. Wanczyk, a Chicopee woman whose wildest dreams came true when she won a won a $758.7 million jackpot off a Powerball ticket in 2017.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.