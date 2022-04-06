MBTA resolves allegations of ableism on ‘The Ride’

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has resolved allegations that it violated laws protecting disabled people when it contracted with ride-hailing companies to provide transportation for people who use wheelchairs, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors in a statement Tuesday said when the MBTA started a pilot program in 2016 that used ride-hailing companies to supplement its door-to-door paratransit service for disabled riders, known as ‘The Ride,’ those companies did not have enough vehicles to provide service to passengers who used wheelchairs.

As a result, wheelchair-accessible vehicles were either unavailable or passengers had to endure excessive wait times, which prosecutors alleged was a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.