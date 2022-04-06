More rain on the way to New England, before next week’s gloriousness

It was certainly a cool afternoon across the region with most major reporting stations under the 50 degree mark. This cool weather will continue throughout tomorrow before a warming trend arrives.

Let’s call it perfect planting or transplanting weather over the next couple of days as the midweek showers come to an end overnight Wednesday with a lull in the action for much of Thursday before more rain arrives Thursday night into early Friday.

Tomorrow low pressure will move through New England. During the day I think we’re just going to see a lot of clouds, maybe a little drizzle in a couple of showers. There’ll be some steadier rainfall across northern New England but here in the southern part of the region I think there will be dry times between the raindrops.

Most of the shower activity during Thursday is forecast to be west and north of greater Boston. WeatherBELL

During the overnight, steadier and heavier rain will move through and this could produce anywhere from a half of an inch to an inch or more of rainfall.

While not likely, the rumble of thunder is possible in some of the heaviest downpours. It will be breezy overnight as well, diminishing quickly as the rain ends.

A steady line of rain with some downpours is forecast to cross the region Thursday night and early Friday. WeatherBELL

The bulk of the rain will have ended by the morning commute on Friday, which will include some clearing and milder temperatures. It’ll be a nicer afternoon with temperatures in the lower 60s. Sunshine may be quite limited, however, as clouds hang tough.

Another area of low pressure crosses New England for Saturday. This will help build the clouds and produce widespread showers during the middle part of the day. There is a good chance for more showers although it won’t rain the entire day, temperatures will be near 60, and most areas will see under a quarter inch of rainfall.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and no chase of any rainfall. This is the beginning of a really nice stretch of weather.

After being in the upper 50s on Sunday it will turn milder for early next week and by the middle of the week we could be looking at least one day near or exceeding 70 degrees for some really wonderful spring weather. Most years warm weather this early doesn’t last, as the cool Atlantic tends to push marine air back into New England and return things to more seasonable levels.