And the new Rhode Island license plate is: Waves! Again!

And the winner is: an homage to the current Wave plate, but with a slightly brighter blue-gray pallet, a small anchor in the top-left corner, and more waves. Call it the Waves plate, by Willem Van Lancker, 34, of South Kingstown.

The plate was selected via a two-week public vote that concluded in late March. The five finalists had been whittled down by Division of Motor Vehicles and McKee administration officials from more than 900 submissions .

“People really like the current plate,” Van Lancker told the Globe when he was announced as a finalist. “We kept it for 26 years for a reason. If we can evolve it to something new but keep the same traits about it would be quite nice.”

The plate will replace the standard “Wave” license plate that’s been on Rhode Island cars for two and a half decades. People will pay an extra $8 when they renew their registration to help cover some of the costs of the replacement.

There’s no federal requirement that states change the design of their plates, but supporters of the move in Rhode Island say swapping out the design every so often will help law enforcement better track whose car is unregistered, uninsured, or uninspected. Rhode Island has a two-year registration cycle, so within two years, no blue “Wave” plate should be on the road, which will make it obvious which cars aren’t up to snuff. Cracking down on unregistered cars will make people safer and help bring in revenue, supporters say.

Some graphic designers, however, have taken issue with the way the state picked the new plate, which didn’t involve hiring any professional designers. The resulting finalists, some experts said, were a bit bland; the guy who designed the “Wave” plate, Tyler Smith, said some of them made him think of clip art.

The change won’t affect the various charity plates in Rhode Island, and people will still be able to get the original “Wave” in green form if they have a hybrid or electric vehicle.

