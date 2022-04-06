Norwood votes to raise taxes for new middle school project

Officials said the new Coakley Middle School is expected to open in 2025 for approximately 1,070 students in grades 5 through 8 at the site of the current school.

The April 4 vote was 2,365 in favor to 831 opposed, according to the Town Clerk’s office. A Special Town Meeting had already approved the spending on March 2, and both approvals were needed before the approximately $150 million project could proceed.

Norwood residents voted overwhelmingly to exceed the debt limits of Proposition 2½ and raise their taxes to pay for construction of a new middle school.

The town’s share of the cost is estimated at $105 million, with the state picking up the rest of the tab.

The property tax bill for the average home — assessed at $553,000 — would go up about $390 annually until the debt is paid, according to officials.

“We are grateful to the residents of Norwood for their support of a new middle school building, which will provide numerous benefits not only to Norwood’s students, but to the community as a whole,” Norwood’s General Manager, Tony Mazzucco, School Superintendent David Thomson, and the Norwood Middle School Building Committee said in a statement.

“The new building will be a worthy educational space for the children, educators, and families served by the Norwood Public Schools,” the statement read, “providing modern, accessible spaces that will foster student growth and development. We look forward to how the new building will energize our district and community in the years to come, and await the day that we welcome students to the new Coakley.”

