Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by commuter rail train in Ayer

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Sullivan said. Foul play is not suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation by Transit police.

The man was hit by a train on the Fitchburg line of the commuter rail at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan wrote in an e-mail.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a commuter rail train in Ayer’s Depot Square Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Ayer police, in a statement posted to Facebook just before 5 p.m., advised residents to avoid the area as they investigated an incident involving a “subject” and a train.

Advertisement

Service on the Fitchburg line of the commuter rail was suspended as the incident was investigated, but by 5:20 p.m. trains were able to operate on one track out of Ayer, according to the MBTA’s commuter rail Twitter account.

The agency cautioned that delays on the line would persist due to “police activity in the right of way.”

Earlier, the agency said service on Fitchburg Line Train 419, which departed North Station at 2:30 p.m., was terminated due to police activity in Ayer.

Passengers aboard that train will be serviced by Train 421. Other trains on the line faced delays, including some of more than an hour, the MBTA said.

















Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.