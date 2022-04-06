Rhode Island business news: April 2022

The Chronicle in Willimantic and The New Britain Herald/Bristol Press are now owned by Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers. The small newspaper chain, which recently acquired the Block Island Times, purchased the two publications from Central Connecticut Communications Monday for an undisclosed amount.

Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers was founded in 2007 and operates The Westerly Sun, The Call of Woonsocket, The Kent County Daily Times, Independent and Southern Rhode Island Newspapers, and The Times of Pawtucket.

R.I. receives $15m to make homes more energy efficient

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Low-income and older Rhode Island residents are getting nearly $15 million in federal funding to help them save money by making their homes more energy efficient.

Advertisement

The Rhode Island Department of Human Services will use the funding to partner with community action agencies throughout the state to provide weatherization services to eligible households, according to a statement this week from U.S. Sen. Jack Reed.

Weatherization assistance includes air sealing, attic and wall insulation, heating system upgrades, energy audits, and window and roof repair and replacement.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The program also helps with installing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Keeping your house warm in the winter isn’t easy or cheap in Rhode Island — especially with rising fuel prices,” Reed said in a statement. “That’s why these federal funds are so important.”

The program also creates jobs for energy experts and contractors, he said.

Every dollar invested by the Weatherization Assistance Program generates $4.50 in combined energy savings and non-energy benefits such as job creation, according to the U.S Department of Energy.

401Gives Day raises nearly $3.12 million

Rhode Islanders raised more than $3.1 million for 507 different organizations for the 401Gives Day, an annual push to donate to various nonprofits on April 1. The fundraising kicked off at 6 a.m. on April 1, and 401Gives saw sizable growth in every category in its third year. Since its debut, 401Gives, which is powered by the United Way of Rhode Island, has now raised more than $6.6 million for Rhode Island nonprofits.

Advertisement

This year’s top fundraiser was Foster Forward, garnering more than $209,500. Lisa Guillette, the executive director of Foster Forward, said she’s planning to use the funds to purchase another multi-unit home for young people aging out of foster care.

More Rhode Island business news.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.