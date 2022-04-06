Rhode Island crime news: April 2022

A seven-year legal battle over privacy rights in the home that went all the way to the US Supreme Court ended Monday when a settlement was reached between Cranston resident Edward Caniglia and the city.

In the settlement, which was fought by the ACLU of Rhode Island, acknowledged that the police seized two lawfully owned firearms from his home without a warrant or Caniglia’s consent. The city will have to pay Caniglia and his attorneys almost $250,000 in damages and fees.

The roots of the case reach back to Aug. 20, 2015, when Caniglia and his wife, Kim Caniglia – began arguing over a coffee mug. The argument escalated, and Edward Caniglia grabbed an unloaded handgun and threw it on the kitchen table, telling his wife, “Why don’t you just shoot me and get me out of my misery?”

Caniglia went for a ride and his wife hid the gun under the mattress and box spring and left for a hotel for the night. She called local police the following day, who accompanies her back to the house, and an officer said her husband posed a danger to himself or others. Caniglia was taken to Kent Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, and officers seized two of his handguns while he was gone. But he was not admitted to the hospital or charged with a crime. Though the police eventually returned the guns, Caniglia sued, claiming the police had violated his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures.

“This was not a case about guns. This was a case going to the very core of the Fourth Amendment’s protection of privacy in the home from police intrusion,” said Steven Brown, ACLU of Rhode Island executive director on Monday. “The city’s position, if it prevailed, could have given police free rein to enter homes without probable cause or a warrant, whenever they deemed it ‘reasonable’ to do so.”

March 30, 2022

Rhode Island man convicted of gun charges gets 2-year term

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man convicted of illegally selling guns and lying on federal firearms purchase forms was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Ademola Kayode, Jr., 30, of Warwick, purchased at least 16 firearms, in each case falsely stating on Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives forms that he was not a user of controlled substances when, in fact, he was, according to prosecutors.

He also acted as an unlicensed firearms dealer, selling guns to people legally prohibited from possessing them, and repeatedly lied to federal investigators when questioned about the whereabouts of the weapons, prosecutors said.

Kayode was spotted by ATF agents in June 2016 leaving a licensed Rhode Island gun dealer with four firearms, prosecutors said. He later told investigators that he had taken those weapons to Georgia.

Kayode sold at least five of the firearms that ended up in the hands of individuals who were legally prohibited from possessing them, authorities said. Three of the guns were recovered Providence.

He as convicted by a federal jury in October of several charges.

March 29, 2022

Judge dismisses $30m tribal lawsuit against highway agency

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the Narragansett Tribe’s $30 million lawsuit against the Federal Highway Administration and the state of Rhode Island over a yearslong dispute, claiming that the agency damaged historic archeological sites during the construction of Route 95 in Providence.

The March 15 decision ruled that the tribe did not show enough evidence to prove that the federal agency’s actions violated the National Historic Preservation Act and resulted in the loss of tribal property, The Providence Journal reported Tuesday.

Judge Rudolph Contreras said the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had no jurisdiction to hear its complaints against the Federal Highway Administration and the state.

But Contreras wrote that there is a possibility that the tribe could still have the standing to sue the Federal Highway Administration.

The tribe’s attorney, Liz Walker, said the tribe will file a new complaint with better arguments addressing the question of legal standing.

