See the highest paid city employees in Boston in 2021

More than 2,500 City of Boston workers earned more than $150,000 in 2021, according to publicly-available city payroll data.

The vast majority top earners, all of whom made more than Boston’s city councilors and Mayor Michelle Wu, worked for the Boston Police and Boston Fire departments. Among the top 250 earners, there were just two exceptions: Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and Inspectional Service Department wire inspector Keith Barry. The City of Boston employed more than 22,000 people who had a median income of about $78,000 in 2021, according to the data.