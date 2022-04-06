Some political intrigue in Cranston

City Council Vice President Robert Ferri recently announced that he is changing his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. The move is significant because it gives the Democrats a 5-4 majority on the council, and could take some power away from Republican Mayor Ken Hopkins.

If you don’t live in Cranston (and probably even if you do), there’s a good chance that you’re not paying close attention to the political maneuverings of the City Council.

In an e-mail, Ferri claimed that Hopkins and the Republican City Committee often attempted to pressure him into voting “against my beliefs,” although he did not cite a specific vote. He said the Republicans have already told him that they intend to run someone against him in the next election.

”They felt that because the majority was Republican they would always get their way,” Ferri said. “The aftermath of many votes resulted in me being excluded and ridiculed because I refused to be a rubber stamp.”

As you might expect, Hopkins has a different view on Ferri.

He said that he has never spoken with councilors about how to vote, but he claimed that Ferri rarely votes with the Republicans.

”He is a RINO [Republican in name only] and has never supported this administration,” Hopkins said in an e-mail. “Unfortunately, I am the one who brought him in as a candidate and put him in the first spot citywide. My mistake. I wish him well. He just doesn’t fit on a team very well.”

It’s unclear what Ferri’s party change will mean for the council in the short term, but it sets up plenty of political intrigue heading into election season.

Cranston is one of the few municipalities in Rhode Island where Democrats and Republicans truly wrestle for control of their local legislative body. In Providence, for example, a Republican hasn’t been elected to the council since 1986.

Ferri said the national political climate didn’t affect his decision to change parties, and noted that he isn’t a fan of either President Joe Biden or former president Donald Trump. He said he would have run for council as independent, “but statistics show it’s impossible to win.”

”The Democrats agreed to accept me, and they know that I am not a rubber stamp,” Ferri said.

