Stray bullet almost strikes Somerville resident inside their home; shots fired from car

A person inside their Somerville apartment Tuesday night was almost struck by a stray bullet, Somerville police said in a statement Wednesday. No injuries were reported, officials said.
Somerville police received 911 calls at approximately 7:07 p.m. for a report of shots fired at 10a Memorial Rd., officials said. Police discovered shell casings on Memorial Road upon arrival, according to the statement.
An investigation found that a red or maroon Subaru turned onto Memorial Road from Temple Street and someone from the vehicle allegedly fired shots at “a group of victims standing in front of 10a Memorial Rd.,” officials said.
Advertisement
It was not immediately clear exactly how many shots were fired or how many victims were present.
Stray bullets, police said, entered two apartments on Memorial Road, nearly striking one occupant who was seated in their living room.
“Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call police at 617-625-1600 Ext. 7240 or leave an anonymous tip on the SomervillePD App via Android or iOS,” police said.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.