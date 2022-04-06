Stray bullet almost strikes Somerville resident inside their home; shots fired from car

A person inside their Somerville apartment Tuesday night was almost struck by a stray bullet, Somerville police said in a statement Wednesday. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Somerville police received 911 calls at approximately 7:07 p.m. for a report of shots fired at 10a Memorial Rd., officials said. Police discovered shell casings on Memorial Road upon arrival, according to the statement.

An investigation found that a red or maroon Subaru turned onto Memorial Road from Temple Street and someone from the vehicle allegedly fired shots at “a group of victims standing in front of 10a Memorial Rd.,” officials said.