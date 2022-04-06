‘These are exceptional times’: Newton South yearbooks chronicle student life during pandemic

Baron said the three yearbooks affected by this “crazy and weird” time shifted how the club’s staff received and created content to meet the challenge of matching “what it actually felt like to be in the building.”

“These are exceptional times,” said Brian Baron, Newton South’s Yearbook Club advisor and English Department Head. “A lot of yearbooks you can say, ‘What happened this year is kind of what happened last year,’ but that’s not true this year, and it certainly wasn’t true last year.”

In a flurry of deadlines, spreads, strawberry-frosted donuts, and Taylor Swift songs, Newton South High School’s yearbook staff transformed into the historians of their unique and challenging recent school years.

Advertisement

“We are taking normal pictures of clubs and everybody’s masked up in a way that 10 years from now people are going to look at that and be like, ‘What was going on at that point?’” Baron said.

In 2021, the yearbook –– Regulus –– moved toward social media-centered content, like surveys, and chronological coverage to adapt to the uncertainty of each week, remote reporting, and frequently updating regulations.

The yearbookers were sometimes unable to get student portraits and photograph events. They said they relied on students, parents and the community to send photos, selfies and data.

“Capturing moments in the school was something the yearbook last year was really lacking,” said Brooke Lieber, one of Regulus’s editors-in-chief in charge of staff experience and club business. “It’s not really anything that anybody could have fixed given the circumstances, but I think that’s definitely something I see now on the spreads again.”

Lieber runs Yearbook with fellow editor-in-chiefs and seniors Cleo Whitney and Nora Ito. The new book’s theme is “Extraordinary,” focusing on the extraordinary moments at Newton South as well as the extra-ordinary moments that they aren’t used to having, said Whitney, who is in charge of design and content coordination.

Advertisement

“I think, part of now that we are back, it’s about what has changed, especially for specific communities, and really pinpointing that to make it special to them and each person who’s reading the book,” Whitney said.

The yearbook staff covers over 1,850 students and 100 clubs, Baron said.

“I hope even with these wacky past couple years that the sophomores and juniors we have adopted into this club are as passionate as we are about it,” Whitney said.

Remote learning last year affected the training, recruitment, and bonding among new staff members.

“What was nice about having Yearbook in person is that we could all be here,” Whitney said. “Once everything went online, it was hard to teach people to do what we wanted them to. That either left people struggling or not starting in general because they didn’t feel like they built enough foundation.”

Last year, the staff met over Zoom for training and meetings, where they mainly bonded over Taylor Swift songs, Baron said.

“The kids loved the Taylor Swift thing, but they loved it all in individual houses,” Baron said. “There was still some sense of distance, and I think we are getting some of that back.”

Baron said for him Yearbook was something he could control during the hectic school years.

“You’re not in control of a lot of things right now, and there’s a sense for teachers that the world is spinning beyond our ability to influence it,” Baron said. “Yearbook was not that way. That was an area where I was like, ‘At least we can do this and get a spread as good as we can get it.’”

Advertisement

Ito, who is in charge of photography, said despite the challenges, she is overwhelmingly proud of everything they have created during the pandemic.

“It’s about capturing a time in which people will remember,” Ito said. “They’re going to have these on their shelves for years. They’re going to look at this in 30 years and be like, ‘Wow, this was actually maybe pretty good.’”

Thalia Lauzon can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.



