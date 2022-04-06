‘This is a fight for democracy’: Newton residents stand in solidarity with Ukraine

“I’m proud that Newton is coming together to help in this brave stand for democracy,” Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in an interview.

The event included seven speakers ranging from local religious leaders to community representatives to mayor.

More than 100 community members, including local Ukrainian immigrants, city officials and concerned Newton residents, gathered Sunday, April 3, to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine at a “Vigil for Peace” service on the steps of City Hall.

Sunday’s vigil followed a rally March 25 at Newton Centre, which local groups hosted to show support for Ukraine. Martina Jackson, a co-organizer for both the rally and the vigil, said in an interview that she “also wanted to do something that really focused on the humanitarian aspects of this crisis.”

At the vigil, local organizations Center Makor and Ukraine Forward collected medical donations such as ibuprofen, bandages, and acetaminophen among other things for hospitals and civilians in Ukraine.

“The community was really looking for a way to say that we know this is wrong, and we want to come out and show that this is wrong,” said Lisa Gordon, one of the gathering’s co-organizers, in an interview. “We also want to help contribute to the people in Ukraine whose lives have been irreparably disrupted.”

Newton residents began gathering around 12:30 p.m. in front of City Hall. Gilla Veling-Warnke, a dual citizen who donned a blue and yellow suit, colors of the Ukrainian flag, lamented that they can only help from a distance.

“That’s why we are here to show support,” she said.

About 100 Newton community members gathered outside Newton City Hall for the vigil. Justin Tang

Eva Schmitt, who came with her friend Veling-Warnke, said having grown up in a country led by war instigators, she thinks “especially as Germans, we should do whatever we can to help avoid further escalations.”

The vigil started with a brief welcome from Fuller.

“It is important to be together,” Fuller said to the crowd gathered in front of the City Hall doors. “In one sense, Ukraine feels very far away, and in another sense, it feels right here in Newton.”

The program featured a performance by the Solomon Schechter Upper School Choirs, led by choral director and Russian immigrant Eugenia Gerstein. The choir led the crowd in singalong renditions of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ In The Wind.”

Following the choral performance, Gerstein spoke candidly to the crowd about her native Russian tongue.

“Unfortunately, the Russian language will be associated with this war. What people will not think about is the great language that [Alexander] Pushkin wrote or [Leo] Tolstoy wrote,” Gerstein said. “I feel ashamed that the commands to attack Ukraine were in Russian.”

The vigil also featured several religious leaders from the local community, including Father Yaroslav Nalysnyk of Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain, who was born in Ukraine. Nalysnyk recalled speaking to his 90-year-old mother who lives in Ukraine on Feb. 24, the day the Russian invasion began.

“She was praying and asked me one question: ‘Why do they want to kill us again and again?’” Nalysnyk said during his speech. “It was impossible to comfort my mother.”

Yana Brodskiy, a real estate agent based in Needham who grew up and went to university in Ukraine, organized a medical supply collection drive. She said her post on social media garnered significant local attention.

“Within an hour, I realized that I could not do this alone because the amount of calls for support that I got was overwhelming,” she said at the vigil. “In the first three days, we collected so much that we had to send two separate U-Hauls.”

Brodskiy said some of her loved ones were recently forced to flee their native land and seek refuge in Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany.

“They had to leave everything behind,” she said in an interview following her speech. “It wasn’t an immigration that they chose.”

Jerema Wolosenko, a former Vietnam veteran and Ukrainian American who was at the vigil, said he feels particularly passionate about sustaining the anti-war effort.

“I know what it is like, and I know the price that these people are paying,” he said, holding a large Ukrainian flag. “I think it’s just our duty to be here. If you need a fight this is a fight for democracy.”

Rabbi Keith Stern of Temple Beth Avodah in Newton held closing remarks for the vigil.

“I think Ukraine and the people of Ukraine will need this kind of love and support and donations six months from now,” Stern said to the crowd. “So keep your finger on that page. Keep your heart in that fight.”

“Freedom doesn’t happen in and of itself,” Rabbi Keith Stern said during the vigil’s closing remarks. “It is the will and dream of humans to make it so.” Justin Tang