A tugboat comes to UPS’s rescue

41 North Offshore, a New Bedford shipper, has submitted an application to the Steamship Authority requesting permission to make up to 70 additional trips to Nantucket this year with one of its tug boats and a 130-foot barge. That’s the number of trips that may be required, the application states, to compensate for UPS’s shortfall of 150 to 200 reservations on the usual Woods Hole-Nantucket ferry route.

After the United Parcel Service failed to book ferry reservations to Nantucket for this summer, the freight behemoth was left scrambling to find a way to deliver packages to the island. Now a small New Bedford firm’s tugboat is poised to come to the company’s rescue.

The tug and barge’s journey from New Bedford to the island will take eight hours overnight, said Jonah Mikutowicz, 41 North’s co-owner and manager. The barge can fit up to five tractor-trailers. During Nantucket’s busy summer months, UPS typically sends two to three tractor-trailers every day, according to 41 North’s application.

Last fall, when the Steamship Authority opened the early booking process for freight shippers, UPS failed to make reservations before the deadline. By the time the apparent error was discovered, many of the Nantucket ferries for the island’s busy summer months were booked, leaving UPS without a viable plan for transporting much of its cargo to the island. The few reservations the company was able to secure were only a fraction of its usual allotment.

“Our priority continues to be maintaining outstanding service reliability for all our customers,” a UPS spokesperson said Wednesday. “UPS has ferry reservations and is working on other transportation options to ensure packages are delivered on time to the island during the busy summer season.”

On the island, the news of the tugboat plan — first reported by Nantucket Current — has been met with relief and also a measure of skepticism. “I think the barge is the way to go at this stage of the game,” said Stephanie Correia, the proprietor of Stephanie’s, a clothing and home goods store on Main Street that relies on UPS to deliver the majority of its inventory. “But we’ll have to wait and see” if the proposed arrangement is successful, she said.

One concern is that under the tug and barge plan, UPS’s freight will reach the island in larger and less frequent shipments — an average of three truckloads’ worth at a time on the barge versus one trailer at a time on the ferry. “That’s probably going to have some consequences because of the [limited size] of the workforce out here,” Correia said.

In its application, 41 North asked the Steamship Authority to prioritize its review of the proposed plan due to UPS’s importance to island life, calling it the “largest package delivery provider operating on Nantucket” and adding that its shipments include “medication, healthcare items, and food service packages.” (Nantucket’s lone hospital relies on FedEx for deliveries and much of the island’s food is delivered by specialized carriers.)

Mikutowicz, of 41 North, said his company had started tossing around the idea of freight service to Nantucket “to complement the Steamship Authority’s operations” in 2019 or 2020. In February, as UPS sought solutions to its ferry reservations mix-up, a mutual contact in the shipping industry put UPS and 41 North in touch, Mikutowicz said. The reservations snafu presented the perfect opportunity to put the plan into action. (41 North has a longstanding business transporting large items, such as modular homes, to Nantucket by barge.)

The Steamship Authority’s Port Council reviewed 41 North’s application for the tug-and-barge operation on Tuesday and the discussion was “positive,” Mikutowicz said. A public hearing is scheduled for April 19 and Mikutowicz hopes the Steamship Authority’s Board of Governors will grant the requested license afterward.

A spokesperson for the Steamship Authority said the organization could not comment while the public comment period, which began on April 4, was ongoing.

Mikutowicz described the proposed plan as a “pilot program” with UPS as the “seed customer.” 41 North has no plans to transport passengers on the barge, which is called Thing 2. But Mikutowicz hopes that other delivery companies will become customers in the future.