WestMetro HOME Consortium hosts fair housing virtual workshop April 26

“Attorneys will also present information on how to mitigate our implicit biases so that we can collectively ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to housing,” the statement said.

Attorneys from the Suffolk School of Law Housing Discrimination Testing Program will also discuss current trends in housing discrimination, the consortium said in a statement.

The WestMetro HOME Consortium will host a fair housing virtual workshop April 26 to examine the historical role of the real estate industry and government in racial discrimination.

People can register for the 3 p.m. forum online at tinyurl.com/FHM2022.

The event will also include remarks by Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller. The city serves as the coordinator of the housing coalition.

The group also includes the communities of Bedford, Belmont, Brookline, Concord, Framingham, Lexington, Natick, Needham, Sudbury, Waltham, Watertown, and Wayland.

Fuller, in a separate statement, said the sharp discrepancies during the pandemic between white communities and communities of color show “how important our commitment is to provide equal housing opportunity for all residents and prospective residents” of Newton.

The city has also declared April as “Fair Housing Month” in Newton, she said.

“Whether you are a renter, homebuyer, lender, landlord, or real estate agent, each of us needs to understand fair housing and our relationship to upholding the law and protecting ourselves against fair housing violations,” Fuller said.

More information about the consortium can be found at newtonma.gov/FHMonth.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.