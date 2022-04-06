Youth can explore climate change through art at PEM

The Peabody Essex Museum is presenting two exhibitions and special April school vacation week programming that explore the climate crisis.
The first exhibit, “Climate Action: Inspiring Change,” opens April 16 and brings together contemporary art, hands-on experiences, and works by young artists to explore climate change. The second, “Konstantin Dimopoulos: The Blue Trees,” begins April 20 with a selection of trees on PEM’s campus being painted to center efforts on deforestation.
Then, “April School Vacation Week: Earth Week — Art in Action” will run from April 20 to 22.
The museum is located at 161 Essex St., Salem. For more information, visit pem.org.
Advertisement
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.