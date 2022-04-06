fb-pixel Skip to main content
SALEM

Youth can explore climate change through art at PEM

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated April 6, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Artist Moon Hee Kim's still life, "Melt and Slide," will be one of many artworks on display at PEM's exhibition titled "Climate Action: Inspiring Change," opening April 16.Moon Hee Kim

The Peabody Essex Museum is presenting two exhibitions and special April school vacation week programming that explore the climate crisis.

The first exhibit, “Climate Action: Inspiring Change,” opens April 16 and brings together contemporary art, hands-on experiences, and works by young artists to explore climate change. The second, “Konstantin Dimopoulos: The Blue Trees,” begins April 20 with a selection of trees on PEM’s campus being painted to center efforts on deforestation.

Then, “April School Vacation Week: Earth Week — Art in Action” will run from April 20 to 22.

The museum is located at 161 Essex St., Salem. For more information, visit pem.org.

Advertisement

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video