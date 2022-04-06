Biden indicates support for union at Amazon

The president did not directly call on Amazon workers to form a union, but gave his most explicit endorsement to date of the attempts to unionize the company’s massive workforce. Biden had previously called on Amazon to respect workers’ choice during a union vote in Alabama, and White House officials had spoken positively of the result of the vote in Staten Island.

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Wednesday appeared to back efforts by some Amazon workers to unionize following a stunning labor victory at a Staten Island, N.Y., warehouse last week, as the president pushed his broader agenda to help more workers to join a union.

“Unions are about providing dignity and respect . . . That’s why I created the White House task force to make sure the choice belongs to workers alone,” the president said in a speech to the North America’s Building Trades Unions. Biden then lowered his voice and said: “By the way, Amazon here we come. . . . Watch. Watch.”

Biden added: “Workers who join a union gain power — the power over decisions that affect their lives. When you’ve got a union, workers’ voices are heard and heeded.”

Biden’s speech to the trades union outlined the administration’s extensive efforts to promote union membership in the United States, including labor requirements for infrastructure projects and other steps to require federal projects to be awarded to unionized workforces.

He also emphasized that the building trades and groups such as the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers were responsible for his election to the White House, both during the 2020 Democratic primary and as a candidate in the general election.

Still, it remains unclear how successful the administration will prove at reviving America’s long-flagging labor movement. Union membership rates declined in 2021, the first year of Biden’s presidency, falling to its 2019 rate. (Government data show that trend was due in large part because nonunion workers were the most likely to lose their jobs during the pandemic in 2020, and then recover them in 2021.)

An Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment. Amazon previously said it was considering filing objections to the Staten Island vote, citing “inappropriate and undue influence” by the National Labor Relations Board. Biden has appointed leadership to the NLRB widely seen as pro-labor. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“Those are all good signs but I have yet to see real national indicators confirming there is an actual direct increase in labor strength, which I think is reflective that this is going to be a lengthy process,” said Will Raderman, employment policy analyst at the Niskanen Center, a center-right think tank. “The most recent data nationally does not reflect increased labor power.”

Still, labor advocates were quick to cheer the president’s remarks. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the AFL-CIO are among the unions that have said they will try to help Amazon union efforts.

“It was a clear call of support to the multi-union campaign to unionize Amazon,” said Faiz Shakir, who served as the campaign manager of Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign and has been lobbying the administration to be more outspoken in support of union efforts. “It’s exactly what working class people need to hear.”

Documents show W. Va. governor late paying penalties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has consistently missed deadlines in recent months to pay the US government the millions of dollars he owes in penalties for unsafe working conditions at his coal mines, according to federal court documents.

The Republican governor — who owns dozens of companies and has been called the most wealthy man in all of West Virginia — was ordered to pay $5.1 million by a federal judge in April 2020.

That was after the US attorney’s office and the US Mine Safety and Health Administration brought a lawsuit against 23 of his companies, saying he failed to pay fees associated with hundreds of mine safety penalties between 2014 and 2019.

Since at least December, Justice has been late on payments, according to documents filed in the US District Court in the Western District of Virginia. Payments have been made only after reminders and notices filed in court by the US government.

US Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said Justice’s companies “have provided no reason for their noncompliance and have not complied despite the United States’ numerous inquiries,” according to a March 31 motion filed to compel Justice to make his required payment.

Congress relies on the enforcement of financial penalties to incentivize coal operators to comply with mandatory health and safety standards outlined in the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act, Kavanaugh said.

“If Defendants are allowed to ignore their obligations, it undermines the authority of this Court and removes the incentive of these defendants — and other mining companies — from complying with MSHA’s health and safety standards designed to protect the nation’s miners,” he said in a statement.

The April 2020 order states that Justice make an initial payment of around $212,909 by April 15, 2020, followed by monthly payments of a little more than $102,400 until his debt is paid off.

Payments are due on the first of the month. In court documents filed March 31, US attorneys said Justice’s December payment, due Dec. 1, 2021, arrived Jan. 19, after the United States filed a “notice of non-compliance.” The January payment did not arrive until Jan. 28.

The February payment was made March 14, after several reminders. The US filed another motion to compel Justice to pay March’s payment. Justice’s lawyer, Aaron Balla Houchens, said in court documents filed Monday that it had been paid.

Justice did not respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment.

