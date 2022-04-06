fb-pixel Skip to main content

Congressman Adam Schiff tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated PressUpdated April 6, 2022, 1 hour ago
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.Anna Moneymaker/Getty

WASHINGTON (AP) — US Representative Adam Schiff, D-California, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," the 61-year-old Schiff tweeted. “In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. And remember, please get vaccinated!"

Schiff chairs the House Intelligence Committee and represents the 28th Congressional District.

Schiff didn't indicate where he might have contracted the infection or whether it involved a new COVID-19 subvariant, BA.2, that has provided worrying upticks in caseloads overseas and is spreading in the United States.

Several other political figures have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including White House press secretary Jen Psaki, CIA Director William Burns and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, received his fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video