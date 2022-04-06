The problem with lunch

But blur forward two years, and now that employers are calling workers back to the office, guess what?

When the pandemic sent employees home from the office, anxiety and boredom partnered with unbridled kitchen access to trigger a feeding frenzy so intense that more than 4 in 10 adults gained unwanted weight.

Life is so cruel. First, we couldn’t handle spending 24 hours a day with our refrigerators. Now we can’t handle being away from them.

Dietitians are hearing from clients who have: forgotten how to make healthy lunches and snacks; how to socialize without overdoing the happy hour drinks and apps; and how — to the extent it was ever possible — to fight off the 4 p.m. call of the office lobby shop.

Advertisement

“People are excited to go back to work and see other humans,” said Cambridge dietitian Chloë Schweinshaut, founder of Riverside Nutrition, “but they are nervous about the food component.”

Dan Seligson, a senior communications manager for a Waltham-based health care company, is feeling the anxiety.

“I have lost the skill to execute my own lunch to bring to work,” he said.

He thought back to his glory days, pre-March 2020, when he could not only plan a meal, sometimes including soup, but bike and T it to work.

“Now, the simple act of getting the essentials rounded up to go to an office seems to take so much more mental energy,” he said. “I have nothing extra for meal prep.”

The pandemic has so depleted our reserves that we’re now being undone by lunch boxes.

“So I totally forgot about the whole ‘eating’ element of working in an office,” Elahe Izadi, a Washington Post media reporter and a stand-up comedian, tweeted in March.

“[H]ow did I manage before??” @ElaheIzadi asked. “Did I have a snack drawer??? Did I make entire meals BEFORE work and bring them in?? Did I just BUY lunch every day?? I do not understand how I used to live.”

Advertisement

The Big Return has been threatening on and off for a while, but now that it seems to be underway for real, people are starting to panic about very niche things: like eating a salad in front of adults who are not next of kin, or being unable to dine at will.

“One of the beautiful things about being at home is that you could make and eat a meal during a [Zoom] meeting,” said Sally Cohen, a registered dietitian in Boston who counsels clients on intuitive eating. “You could honor that physical hunger.”

Alas, in the office, honoring one’s hunger can clash with the desire to project a certain image. One office worker — who shall remain anonymous for obvious reasons — is so uncomfortable eating under observation that in pre-pandemic days she would sneak off to an obscure conference room to crunch an apple or wolf down a personal pizza.

Working from her home office hideout has spoiled her. “At home I can eat like a hyena,” she said wistfully.

In an ideal world, lunch should not be so complicated. It’s just . . . lunch.

But for many workers, the meal plays an important role, said Megan Elias, director of the Gastronomy Program at Boston University, and author of “Lunch: The History of a Meal.”

Advertisement

“Lunch is the one thing you kind of have control over in your day,” she said. “In between meetings that you didn’t choose, here is this moment when you can make yourself happy. It can be therapeutic in a very minor way.”

But that’s when lunch goes well. There can be a dark side, too. “When you get it wrong,” Elias said, “it can be traumatic.” (Defined as when you had your heart set on something and you either can’t find it or what you get doesn’t live up to your hopes. Or when you can’t decide and end up with something disappointing.)

Not only have people forgotten how to take their meals on the road, but dashing to a takeout spot is harder, too. Favorite restaurants have closed, as office shutdowns robbed them of customers. Pandemic-induced financial strain, along with inflation, has made takeout even less budget friendly. Growing concern over climate change has raised distaste for all the plastic that comes with a salad.

And of course, the return to the office isn’t just killing lunch. It’s taking down breakfast and dinner, too. Who has time to make a morning omelet or grocery shop for dinner supplies anymore?





Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.