Should you get that second booster shot? Here’s what you need to know.

What exactly has been authorized? The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says anyone 50 and older “may choose” to get the second booster (or fourth shot) at least four months after their last vaccination. So can severely immune-compromised patients, such as organ transplant recipients, as young as 12. Adults can choose either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine for their extra shot, but Pfizer is the only option for children.

Experts and officials are offering varying advice. But a common theme is that the shots are needed most by people who are in their 60s and older and those who have underlying health conditions.

Federal health officials say anyone 50 and older can get a second booster shot to protect themselves against COVID-19. But if you fall in that group, should you get one?

Advertisement

(The CDC also OKed additional shots for those who received the much less common Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including a second booster (or third shot), either of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, for anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine plus a Johnson & Johnson booster.)

Some experts have questioned whether it was the right time to offer second boosters. Despite concerns about the arrival of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, a major surge has not yet materialized in the United States.

But Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, at a White House media briefing Tuesday, urged a subset of those eligible to step up and get the second booster.

“We really would encourage people who are over 50 who have underlying medical conditions, those over the age of 65, to go ahead and get that next shot and also to recognize that they may very well need another shot come the fall,” she said.

As for healthy people at the younger end of the age range, it’s “a personal judgment call,” she told NBC News. “I know many, many healthy 50-year-olds, 55-year-olds, who are going out to go get one.”

Advertisement

Asked if people over 50 should get a second booster, Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez, an infectious disease physician and associate epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, said, “The straightforward answer is yes.”

But she also emphasized the importance of the shots for people who are 65 and older and “people who have one or medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe disease.”

Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an assistant professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine and an attending physician in the section of Infectious Diseases at Boston Medical Center, said people who are 60 and older should get the second booster shot, as well as people who are 50 to 60, if they have underlying conditions.

“If you’re 60 and older, the fourth shot may be beneficial to you. And if you’re 50 and older and you have underlying conditions, the shots may also be beneficial to you,” she said.

Healthy and under 60? “You may not necessarily need this shot,” she said. She urged people to talk to their health care providers if they have any questions.

She said she chose the 60-year age cutoff because it was the age group studied by Israeli researchers who found a benefit from the second booster.

Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told the Globe last week he would strongly recommend the second booster for people 80 and above. He also recommends the second booster for people over age 50 with underlying conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.

Advertisement

“What is not so clear is if it makes sense for a healthy 55-year-old,” he said.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.