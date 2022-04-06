Texas rejects 12 percent of mail ballots in first vote since crackdown

Texas rejected about one in eight mail-in ballots in its March primary, the first election held since the state’s Republicans signed a massive overhaul of voting laws.

According to updated data released Wednesday by the secretary of state, 24,636 mail-in ballots were not counted, for an overall rate of 12.4 percent.

By comparison, less than 1 percent of mail-in ballots were rejected in the entire US in the 2020 election, according to figures from the US Election Assistance Commission.