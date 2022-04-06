Boston keeps pushing cost of housing out of more people’s reach

Re “As East Boston heats up, some paying a price: Working-class residents struggle to stay, amid an influx of affluent” (Page A1, March 30): Danny McDonald’s article is extremely sad. It’s a travesty that cities like Boston (and Cambridge) give so little thought to maintaining and adding affordable housing while building more and more labs and other developments. Only 13 percent of new construction in Boston are affordable units. The lower-income neighborhoods must be considered and preserved as much as possible, and any development has to include much more affordable housing.

Times have certainly changed since I rented a Back Bay apartment for $175 a month in 1979 and walked to my job on Boylston Street. Still, it’s alarming that all this development is pushing out the people we need and want in the city.