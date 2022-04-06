Did Boston’s new outdoor dining rules have to be so cumbersome?

With the pandemic still killing hundreds of Americans every day, and many still cautious about eating inside, there’s no reason to end what has been a successful program. This year, though, outdoor dining is off to a rocky start — and not just in the North End, where restaurants have loudly criticized a new $7,500 fee that Mayor Michelle Wu wants to assess on North End establishments only. Indeed, restaurateurs across the city are warning that the Wu administration’s new rules are too burdensome and costly.

The city’s outdoor dining program, launched by former mayor Marty Walsh to help restaurants survive the pandemic by providing them with street space for tables and chairs, has certainly been a boon for the hundreds of restaurants that have participated. More important, it’s also been good for the city: Streets are more vibrant, and residents have options they lacked before.

Some of the new regulations for an outdoor patio permit in public spaces are literal obstacles. To qualify for an outdoor dining license, restaurants must now abide by updated barrier safety requirements to protect seating from potential accidents involving cars on the street. In many cases, barriers that restaurant owners had already invested in are ineligible. For on-street outdoor dining zones, the city will accept “concrete jersey barriers or commercially available water-filled barriers” only.

According to the city’s document, an establishment that applies for the outdoor dining program must also have an evacuation plan and buy additional insurance, such as auto insurance, among other mandatory requirements.

David Doyle, the owner of Tres Gatos in Jamaica Plain, told WBZ that he had to shell out $4,500 for additional insurance and new jersey barriers, which also cost him some seats because they’re bigger. Last year, he bought and installed pallet walls that are now a lost investment, since he can no longer use them. Similarly, Bessie King of Villa Mexico Café in the Financial District told the Globe the new requirements mean she can’t use the barriers she already owns, and purchasing the new ones would cost her $5,000, which she said she can’t afford. Her establishment is so small that it can’t accommodate seats inside; an outdoor patio would have represented a significant boon to business.

“It’s incredibly unfair for small, local restaurants like us,” King told the Globe.

The North End fight seems to have abated after a brief escalation where some restaurant owners threatened to sue Wu. The mayor fired back by saying that she would just cancel outdoor dining altogether if restaurants didn’t like the $7,500 fee. Later, Wu retreated somewhat but did not scrap the North End fee. Her administration offered establishments the option to pay in installments and apply for waivers based on economic hardship and other factors.

In response to an inquiry from the Globe editorial board about what the $7,500 fee would be used for, a spokesperson for Wu said in an e-mail that it would help cover additional expenses of outdoor dining in the North End, which “are expected to exceed $400,000.” The expenses include an additional person to clean streets, “street cleaning equipment, extra rat baiting equipment, overtime for two additional parking enforcement officers, and estimated overtime for police.” The spokesperson said the $7,500 fee was based on an estimate of participating restaurants.

Advertisement

The North End was home to the higher number of outdoor dining patios last year: 77, all but seven on public property. But the Back Bay had 51, of which 21 were on-street. Unless there are no rats in Back Bay, or any other costs associated with outdoor dining there, there’s some validity to the North End restaurants’ complaint that they’ve been singled out.

It’s not like restaurants would be using public property for free, anyway. North End restaurants whose outdoor space takes away parking spots pay a per-month, per-spot fee that’s separate from Wu’s $7,500 charge. Additional seats bring more revenue to the city’s coffers as well. The City of Boston also typically collects more than $20 million a year from the local meals tax.

At a time when the City of Boston is awash in federal relief dollars, why not use some of those resources to uplift the struggling restaurant industry in a way that also benefits the neighborhood and residents, and that encourages economic development and tourism? Either relax the requirements or give restaurants time and help to buy the equipment the city now says they need. Inadvertently or not, the city seems to have created a disincentive for restaurants to get an outdoor dining permit. And for anyone who’s enjoyed the boost to the city’s vitality from those patios, that’s not a good outcome.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.