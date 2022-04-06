Hmm, this sure doesn’t sound like the voice of a psychic friend

In Diti Kohli’s April 2 article regarding a surge in business in the supernatural and “alternative spirituality” (whatever that means) during the pandemic (“Psychics see business boom during pandemic,” Page A1), she quotes Laura Domanico as saying, “In times of trouble, we look to things outside ourselves. Things are chaotic, and our urge is to make sense of it.” I’m thinking “cents,” not “sense,” and I think the urge really is to make dollars — a lot of them.

It is disturbing to me that people still believe in this nonsense, but it is even more disturbing that some people will be willing to take advantage of the gullible. Perhaps most disturbing of all is the Globe’s decision to promote this humbuggery on its front page.