If Putin’s Russia can’t fulfill his autocratic goal, who will he turn to for help?

Putin has turned Russia into a classic fascist state. There is one all-knowing leader, dissent is ruthlessly crushed, enemies are murdered, and the militarized state is used to invade and dominate others. This is done in the name of the ethno-nationalism aiming to recover a glorious, idealized history that harks back to a heavily mythologized past. Smaller fascist states had their own, more localized versions. Over time, communist tyrannies that had begun as class-based rather than as ethno-nationalist came to resemble many of fascism’s characteristics.

The 21st century is not starting well. With his invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin of Russia is on his way to joining the infamous company of his sinister predecessors

Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Pol Pot, Kim Il Sung, and a host of other tyrants — the 20th century had an abundance of political monsters who started wars, murdered many of the people they claimed to lead and represent, and collectively were responsible for well over 100 million needless deaths. Hundreds of millions more suffered, were oppressed, and had ruined lives.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Dictators ruling these nations were not just run-of-the-mill corrupt autocrats. Each had a vision. Not one ever abandoned his ultimate ideological goal. These were not petty criminals like many of the Latin American autocrats befriended by the United States. Putin uses his position to live very well, but to think that he is just a mafia boss is a big mistake. If that were the whole of it, he would never have risked invading Ukraine, especially after it became clear there would be sanctions. Hitler’s goal was always to create a “racially pure” Germanic empire, whatever the cost to his own people and those he invaded. The day before committing suicide, he said Jews were the polluting enemy that had enfeebled Europe and caused Germany to lose World War I. Mao and Stalin died still trying to create perfect, all-encompassing socialism and spreading it globally. They could be tactically flexible without wavering in their long-term goals. It did not matter how many died, or how many of their once-close allies tried to moderate their dreams. They were eliminated.

Advertisement

Those who hold power for a long time start to think they are irreplaceable. They have been successful for a long time and therefore obviously know best. Wise leaders listen to contrary advice, but that becomes less likely when they are publicly deified. Napoleon’s ambassador to Russia told him it was a mistake to invade that country, but Napoleon had always succeeded, and he was sure he knew better. Power does not just corrupt in the ordinary, materialistic sense; it too often clouds the leader’s judgment.

Advertisement

Some tyrants succeeded, at least in their lifetimes. In his last years, Stalin was planning a massive new purge that might have tipped the Soviet Union into ruin. Ultimately, the system he created could not be sustained. When Mao died while still in power, China remained desperately poor and oppressed. Pol Pot’s fantasy of a revived great Khmer empire not only killed over a million of his people but also led him to think he could overcome a much more powerful Vietnam. When the Vietnamese struck back, Pol Pot was overthrown. Hitler’s racist fantasies about inferior Slavs led him to enslave those he conquered when he could have had more willing allies, especially among the Ukrainians who hated Stalin.

Advertisement

Putin is made of the same cloth. He is too smart to try to impose anything like the failed communist economy. Reviving Russia’s past glory does not need that, so Stalin is again a hero because he made Russia so great, but Lenin is not because there was something wrong with his system. The invasion of Ukraine may not be going well, but to think that anything but a temporary tactical retreat is in the works is an error. Putin has reached the stage of thinking of himself as infallible, and his goal of a great Russian empire, evident ever since he came to power, is not going to evaporate just because of some setbacks.

There is another analogy: Benito Mussolini. Far from being an inffectual buffoon, he conducted a genocidal colonial war in Libya that killed a third of its population, he used poison gas when he invaded Ethiopia, and he tried to recreate a kind of Roman empire that glorified endless war. He failed because Italy was too economically fragile and unable to build a strong enough military, so once he entered World War II he had to repeatedly be rescued by his far stronger ally, Hitler.

Drawing historical comparisons is risky, but isn’t Putin’s self-image of hyper-masculinity like Mussolini’s? Isn’t he also trying to recreate a lost empire? But isn’t Russia too economically weak and its army unable to do the job without help? So might he wind up relying on an ally whose tyrant-dictator has created a much more powerful, equally ruthless, neofascist, ethno-nationalist, revanchist state? That leaves us with the uncomfortable thought that President Xi Jinping of China is really a more capable, more tactically clever version of Putin, and so even more dangerous because the nation he rules is now far stronger.

Advertisement

Daniel Chirot is a professor emeritus of Russian and Eurasian studies at the University of Washington.