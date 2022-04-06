Our economy presents a thorny path for women

It can take six weeks or more for a woman’s body to recover after the hard work of pregnancy and birth, and five weeks for women to learn and feel comfortable with the art of breast-feeding. Breast-feeding a newborn can take up to eight hours a day.

I thank Paula A. Johnson for her op-ed “How to build an economy that works for women” (Opinion, March 29). I have taught childbirth and breast-feeding classes for 30 years, and every time I talk about recovery after birth and the challenges of new parenting, I feel sorry for the way our country treats new families.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that breast-feeding for at least a full year provides the best health benefits for mothers and babies. In addition, most babies do not sleep through the night until they are 6 months to a year old. Just considering these facts, if we really cared about babies, mothers, and families, paid parental leave would last at least one year.

Sharon Hucul

Boston





Wellesley College president should take account of her own campus

How does Wellesley College as a workplace comport with the commendable aspiration of the college’s president, Paula A. Johnson, “to build an economy that actually works for women”? At Wellesley, 71 percent of the non-tenure-track faculty identify as women, compared with 57 percent of tenured and tenure-track faculty. A starting non-tenure-track salary at Wellesley qualifies an individual for low-income housing assistance in the Boston area, and these members of the faculty have no opportunities for merit raises.

This inequitable system is rooted in sexism. Historically, teaching was considered so-called women’s work, justifying the low pay that endures today. Wellesley can build the economy women deserve by starting on its own campus.

We are confident that Johnson’s vision extends to the employees — faculty and staff — on our campus. All employees at Wellesley deserve a living wage. We all deserve job security and respect for the different skills and expertise we contribute. Now is the time for Wellesley to live up to its core identity, as stated in the college’s 2021 strategic plan, as “a changemaking institution dedicated to educating and advocating for women in ways that lead to better futures for all.”

Erin Royston Battat

Catia Cecilia Confortini

Copresidents

Wellesley College chapter, American Association of University Professors

Battat is a lecturer in the Writing Program and Confortini is an associate professor of peace and justice studies.