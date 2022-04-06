Ukraine’s war dead: atrocity, horror, sensitivity

Vladimir Putin’s proposed plan for Ukraine — the height of absurdity — was to “rid the country of Nazism.” Instead, with the Bucha massacre, his ragtag army has emulated the worst of the Holocaust’s atrocities. Doesn’t he care that his current playbook recalls the most horrendous evil of the 20th century?
Julian Rothblatt
Cedarville
Human bodies are not litter (“As Russia pulls back, bodies litter landscape,” Page A1, April 4). Please exercise greater sensitivity. No matter how unspeakably horrific the news is, we can retain our humanity when speaking about it.
Susan Varn
Kensington, N.H.