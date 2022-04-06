When it comes to solving the problem of ‘Mass. and Cass,’ Boston is on its own

But in that moment, no one offered a specific plan to share the burden of the crisis that has been shorthanded to “Mass. and Cass” — the need for temporary housing and drug treatment services for people who had been congregating around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. In fact, Mayor Tom Koch of Quincy said he will continue to fight the rebuilding of a bridge between his city and Long Island, where Wu hopes to reopen a recovery treatment center. While Mayor Ruthanne Fuller of Newton acknowledged that people who have lived at Mass. and Cass come from all over the state — which means there should be collective responsibility for helping them — no one standing near Wu was ready to share a specific proposal to do so.

This week, a group of mayors and state officials stood together with Mayor Michelle Wu at Boston City Hall to celebrate unprecedented resources that are coming to Massachusetts to support treatment of opioid addiction.

The good news, announced by Attorney General Maura Healey, is that under the terms of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s largest drug distributors, Massachusetts is slated to receive $525 million, with $22 million headed to Boston. The bad news is that when it comes to finding places that offer treatment and recovery, Boston is still very much on its own. Money doesn’t change that.

Since taking office, Wu has done some hard work to try and find beds for a medically compromised and not very popular population of human beings who need a safe place to sleep, recover, and live. But finding that safe place remains a big challenge. NIMBY-ism still rules, within the city and beyond.

The businesses and residents nearest to Mass. and Cass didn’t want the people who lived on the sidewalks in tents because of open drug use and increased crime, and the city’s plan to use the nearby Roundhouse Hotel as temporary housing was also unpopular. Environmentalists don’t like a plan presented by Governor Charlie Baker to create a treatment center on the grounds of the Shattuck Hospital, in Franklin Park. Last year, a proposal to convert a Quality Inn in Revere into a homeless center also ran into resistance.

Standing in Boston City Hall on Tuesday, Koch made it perfectly clear he doesn’t want the cars and vans that would carry people in need of treatment through his city to the harbor island that is owned by Boston. “I don’t view a $200 million bridge as a solution to a problem,” said Koch, after the press conference officially ended. Pressed further, he said, “The issue is greater than Long Island. I think the solve is greater than Long Island.”

For reasons both selfish and practical, Koch is actually right about that. Even if Quincy went along with a new bridge, which the city shows no inclination to do, it would take years to build.

Deemed unsafe by the state, the bridge was shut down in 2014 and torn down in 2015. Ever since, Quincy has been fighting efforts to rebuild it. And ever since, Boston has been struggling to replace the housing and treatment that had been available to hundreds of people on Long Island. Meanwhile, the area around Mass. and Cass became the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis. In January, the new Wu administration took action to break down the encampment of tents that had grown there, partly because of the concentration of services in the area. While there has been talk about “regionalization” of those services, so far it isn’t happening.

As attorney general, Healey has been a national leader when it comes to holding drug companies accountable for pushing opioids without warning about the dangers that go with them. She’s now a candidate for governor, and if she wins, she could lead the charge on regionalization.

But that would take cooperation from mayors like those who stood next to Wu during the good-news press conference about the money rolling into Massachusetts. It would also take a change of heart in those of us in the suburbs who think of ourselves as Bostonians when it comes to sports, politics, and culture — but not when it comes to Mass. and Cass.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.