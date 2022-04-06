Alex Rodriguez on the Hall of Fame: ‘I hope I get in one day’

“I hope I get in one day. It would be an incredible honor,” Rodriguez said Wednesday during an online session with reporters ahead of his first ESPN broadcast of the season. “I’d be terribly disappointed if I don’t get in, but if I don’t get in I have no one to blame but myself.”

The three-time MVP appeared on 34.3 percent of ballots in January, receiving 135 of 394 votes. A player needed to receive at least 296 votes for the 75 percent needed for election.

Alex Rodriguez hopes to rebound in Baseball Hall of Fame voting after falling far short in his first try on the ballot.

Rodriguez is fourth on the all-time home run list with 696. He was suspended for the 2014 season for violations of baseball’s joint drug program and collective bargaining agreement.

After four seasons as a broadcaster on ESPN’s Sunday night telecasts, Rodriguez will shift to eight Sunday night alternate telecasts on ESPN2 with Michael Kay, a mainstay on Yankees broadcasts since 1992.

Big deal for Ramírez

All-Star third baseman José Ramírez agreed to a $124 million, five-year contract with the Guardians on the eve of Opening Day, a record-setting deal for a franchise that hasn’t been able to swing with baseball’s big spenders over the years.

Ramírez’s deal runs through the 2028 season, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press. The deal includes a full no-trade clause and is the biggest in team history, more than doubling the $60 million committed to slugger Edwin Encarnacion five years ago.

It will be baseball’s 16th contract of $100 million or more since the end of the World Series.

The Guardians open the 2022 season — their first game since changing their name from Indians — in Kansas City on Thursday, and they’ll start it knowing Ramírez will be staying at third and batting third for the next several years.

“We love José being the leader of our ball club and love him representing us in any way — whether it’s at third, on the bases, in the batter’s box, as a teammate,” manager Terry Francona said. “He fills all the checks in the box. So needless to say, we’re pretty big fans of José.”

“An absolute grinder on the field,” added pitcher Shane Bieber, who will start the opener. “Plays with his heart and soul out there. Blood, sweat, and tears. It’s just a guy that as a pitcher you stand on the mound and you look over your right shoulder and it’s a feeling of comfort knowing he’s there giving his all each and every play and he’s invested each and every inning and pitch and game.”

The team and Ramírez’s representatives had been in talks about a deal for weeks at training camp in Arizona. The 29-year-old Ramírez had expressed a desire to finish his career with Cleveland, which signed him as a teenager in the Dominican Republic.

A three-time All-Star, Ramírez batted .266 with 36 homers and 103 RBIs last season. He’s finished in the top three in MVP voting three times in the past five seasons.

Fans remain excited

About 1 in 4 fans of Major League Baseball feel at least some anger toward the sport after its first work stoppage in a generation, according to a new poll, but the vast majority are still excited about the new season.

Only 27 percent of Americans say they are currently a fan of MLB, according to the poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll also finds 32 percent of Americans 45 and older say they currently are fans, but only 22 percent of younger adults say they are, a trend MLB management says it is working to reverse.

Even among fans, few were very attuned to the 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season from March 31 until Thursday or say that it had a major impact on their views of MLB.

The poll shows three-quarters of fans say they’re at least somewhat excited about the upcoming season, and even more say they’re at least somewhat interested. Still, 28 percent of fans are at least somewhat angry and 39 percent are at least somewhat frustrated following the dispute, in which management and players vented their criticism of each other during weeks when the start of spring training was delayed.

Only 13 percent of current baseball fans say they followed lockout news “extremely” or “very” closely. Thirty percent said they followed somewhat closely, but 57 percent said they did not closely follow lockout developments.

Only 8 percent of fans said the lockout had a major impact of their views of the sport, though another 39 percent said it had a minor impact.

Megill to start opener

With Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer unavailable for Opening Day, second-year righthander Tylor Megill was given the Game 1 starting assignment for the Mets against the Nationals. New Mets manager Buck Showalter announced Megill’s role for Thursday during New York’s workout at Nationals Park on Wednesday. The Nationals, who are without Stephen Strasburg as he continues to return from surgery, will send lefthander Patrick Corbin to the mound. Megill is a 26-year-old from California who is listed at 6 feet 7 inches and 230 pounds. He went 4-6 with a 4.52 ERA in 18 starts, accumulating 99 strikeouts in 89⅔ innings, for the Mets in 2021 after making his major league debut in June … The Brewers acquired Victor Caratini from the Padres to address their catching depth, a day after Pedro Severino was suspended for the first 80 games following a positive drug test. Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the Padres in the trade. Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use. The Brewers had signed Severino to work as the main backup to starting catcher Omar Narváez. That role now will go to the 28-year-old Caratini, who batted .227 with seven homers and 39 RBIs in 116 games or the Padres last season.