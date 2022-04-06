Bills and Stefon Diggs agree to four-year, $96 million contract extension

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus says he’s retiring, ending a 10-year career in which he made 58 sacks. The 2012 first-round draft pick from Illinois spent nearly his entire career with the Houston Texans before playing four regular-season games and one playoff contest with the Green Bay Packers last season. “This decision was not an easy one, but I am excited and ready to walk into this new season of life,” Mercilus said in an Instagram post. “God has given me the opportunity to play this sport professionally for 10 years, and He has given me this path to continue to walk within His purposes. I am grateful that I can walk away from football with absolutely zero regrets, a boatload of memories, lessons, lifelong friends, and a heart filled with gratitude.” Mercilus had all but one of his 58 career sacks with the Texans. He had a career-high 12 sacks in 2015. He had 7½ sacks in 2016 and earned second-team honors in the All-Pro balloting that season.

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs will never have to feel undervalued again. The fifth-round draft pick who blossomed into one of the NFL’s top playmakers after being traded by Minnesota to Buffalo two years ago agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million. Diggs celebrated the agreement on his Twitter account by posting a video clip from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” in which actor Leonardo DiCaprio announces “I’m not leaving.” The agreement represents the dynamic spark Diggs has provided to what’s become a pass-first Bills offense, and the instant chemistry he’s established with quarterback Josh Allen . In 2020, Diggs was part of an offense which set numerous single-season franchise passing and scoring records, while he became Buffalo’s first player to lead the league in both catches (127) and yards (1,535). Last season, he finished eighth in the NFL with 1,225 yards receiving, while also leading the Bills with 103 catches and 10 touchdowns.

BASKETBALL

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to miss rest of season because of knee injury

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will miss the remainder of the season following another setback in his recovery from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced. Ball’s final game was on Jan. 14, and he had surgery two weeks later. The Bulls hoped a recent 10-day shutdown in activities after he experienced discomfort would resolve the issue and allow him to return this season. But he felt pain again when he tried to ramp them up. Coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday it was “disappointing” and there would be a “meeting of the minds” to determine the next steps. The Bulls acquired Ball from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal after agreeing to a four-year, $85 million contract. He played a major role in Chicago’s resurgence when he was healthy. Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals in 35 games. Besides giving the Bulls a steadying hand on offense, he helped tighten their perimeter defense.

MISC.

Another Benzema hat trick gives Madrid 3-1 edge over Chelsea

Make that back-to-back Champions League hat tricks for Karim Benzema. Defending champion Chelsea was on the receiving end this time as the 34-year-old forward showed his enduring scoring quality by leading Real Madrid to a 3-1 win in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Having already turned around the last-16 meeting against Paris Saint-Germain with a treble, Benzema is almost single-handedly keeping the Spanish giant on the path to a 14th European Cup. The France forward now has 37 goals in 36 games in all competitions this season. His first two at Stamford Bridge were thumping first-half headers in the driving rain, while the third was gifted to him in a manner that raised doubts about whether Chelsea can muster a comeback in Madrid on Tuesday, after a terrible giveaway from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy ... Villarreal pulled off another surprising Champions League result with a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Arnaut Danjuma’s goal early in the first half was enough for Villarreal, with Bayern unable to get past the solid defense of Unai Emery’s squad and losing only for the second time in 30 Champions League matches.