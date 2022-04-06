fb-pixel Skip to main content
Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon will not allow runners from Russia or Belarus to participate in 2022 race

By Michael Silverman Globe Staff,Updated April 6, 2022, 55 minutes ago
The 2022 Boston Marathon will be held on April 18. The 2021 event, shown here, was held in October.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Russian and Belarusian marathoners will pay the price for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by being banned from this month’s Boston Marathon.

The Boston Athletic Association announced that residents of the two countries who were accepted into the April 18 marathon or the BAA 5k race held two days earlier as part of the open registration process cannot race because of the invasion and subsequent atrocities wrought by Russian armed forces, aided by Belarus, in late February.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” said Tom Grilk, president and CEO of the BAA. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Any Ukrainian runners who registered for the two races but cannot compete will receive a refund or the option to defer to another year.

Belarusian and Russian citizens who do not reside in those counties will be allowed to run, but not under their countries’ flags; the BAA is unwilling to recognize the country affiliation or the countries’ flags. No runners from Russia or Belarus had been invited by the BAA to run any of the organization’s races.

The BAA said it would make “reasonable” attempts to refund the Russian or Belarusian runners who no longer can run “within the constraints as imposed by federal and international sanctions.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video