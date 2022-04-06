Celtics blow into Chicago and come away with a dominating win over the Bulls

This is mostly what the Celtics have done to opponents over the past few months. They do not just win; they pulverize other teams and probably make them wonder why they didn’t just stay home. That happened again Wednesday, as Boston raced to yet another wire-to-wire win.

Then there was an air-balled 3-pointer, more shoddy transition defense, and a quick and powerful Celtics run that stretched Boston’s lead to 26 points. The chant became an afterthought, replaced by some half-hearted boos.

CHICAGO — Late in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 117-94 win over the Bulls Wednesday night, a group of fans in the United Center’s lower bowl attempted to start a ‘Let’s Go Bulls’ chant. Their team had been getting clobbered for most of the night, but there were some tiny flickers of hope.

Advertisement

With former President Barack Obama watching from a lower-level suite, the Celtics’ play was crisp, confident, and filled with purpose. They led by as many as 27 and provided more evidence that they will be able to withstand the absence of injured center Robert Williams in an opening-round series if he misses it.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Jaylen Brown had 25 points and seven rebounds, and Al Horford made all seven of his shots and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Boston made 45.9 percent of its 3-pointers and dished out 29 assists.

The Celtics (50-30) moved back into second place in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining, a half-game ahead of the Bucks and 76ers. They play in Milwaukee Thursday, and a win would nearly lock up the No. 2 seed, especially since the Grizzlies are locked into the No. 2 spot in the West and will have no motivation for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Celtics.

Observations from the game:

▪ The absence of Williams is certainly meaningful, but the Celtics are better positioned than most teams to overcome such a loss. Horford and Daniel Theis have started plenty of games at center for the Celtics over the years, and now they’re starting alongside each other in the frontcourt. The duo was dominant in the first half, combining for 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Horford, who has said he feels rejuvenated and ready for a long playoff run, was particularly effective, with lumbering Bulls center Nikola Vucevic unable to keep up.

Advertisement

▪ The Celtics’ dominant starts have become so common that it feels significant when opponents simply pull within single digits. Chicago did that a few times during the first half. One night after getting walloped by the Bucks on the same court, the Bulls were hardly locked in early in this game, as they let three passes slip through their hands. The Celtics punish teams that make simple mistakes, and Wednesday was no different. Boston led by as many as 17 in the first quarter.

▪ It’s not exactly cause for alarm, but Jayson Tatum is in the midst of a new long-range shooting slump. After going 1 for 8 Wednesday, he is 5 for 27 from behind the 3-point line over his last four games. But he did not let his poor shooting affect him in other ways. He had 10 rebounds and eight assists.

▪ One of Tatum’s first-half misses was the result of some buddy-on-buddy crime. He came up with a steal and rushed up court for what appeared to be an easy layup. But his close friend and former Celtics teammate Javonte Green swooped in for an incredible block.

Advertisement

▪ The Bulls chipped away at their first-half deficit a couple of times, but their porous defense stopped them from making a more serious run. On consecutive plays, Horford slipped free for a wide-open dunk, and then after a made Bulls basket, Brown beat them up court and sliced in for an easy slam.

▪ Even moments that started badly for the Celtics tended to end well. Midway through the third quarter, Marcus Smart threw the ball away, igniting a Chicago fast break. But instead of ceding a layup and moving on, Smart hustled back, tried to get in position to take a charge, and stripped the ball from DeMar DeRozan.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.