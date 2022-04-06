Chaim Bloom’s balancing act with the Red Sox: The dual quest for present and future success

Still unsure about the rules — particularly those related to the luxury tax — that would be in a new collective bargaining agreement, the Red Sox were not ready to strike deals with the top tier of free agents. Still, they rushed to finalize more modest deals, signing lefthanded starters Rich Hill and James Paxton, discussed other signings and trades, and squeezed in a Zoom with Story to reiterate their interest.

Minutes before MLB’s lockout of players put a freeze on all transactions, every hot stove burner roared the night of Dec. 1. The Red Sox joined a deal-making frenzy.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Trevor Story’s six-year, $140 million contract was the signature offseason move of the Red Sox’ efforts to build on their unexpected run to the 2021 American League Championship Series. It was not their most surprising.

Advertisement

But then their announcement of the Hill and Paxton signings included an unexpected transaction: The Sox had traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers, bringing back outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

As surprising as it was to see a slugger who had blasted 31 homers in 2021 traded for Bradley (coming off one of the worst seasons in recent baseball history) and two prospects, it was a deal that crystallized how chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is trying to build the Red Sox to contend in both the present and future.

“That deal represents exactly what we’re trying to do and the strategy around what we’re trying to do,” said Red Sox CEO/president Sam Kennedy. “We understand that there were probably eyebrows raised.”

Under Bloom the last two winters, the Red Sox transactions were rarely straightforward. Instead, they were multivariable equations. Tradeoffs can be made — weakening one position while strengthening another, making a deal that is geared chiefly for the future so long as there is another path that can contribute to the short term.

Advertisement

Bloom is willing to make unanticipated moves and fill round holes with square pegs; witness the surprising trade-deadline move for Kyle Schwarber. But players are learning to trust his approach.

“If there’s one thing that I’ve learned over the last couple years,” said reliever Matt Barnes, “it’s that Chaim works in mysterious ways.”

Managing the tradeoffs

Signed by the Red Sox in December 2020 for $3 million after being released by Tampa Bay, Renfroe flourished in 2021, hitting .259/.315/.501 with those 31 homers in an everyday role. His pull power played perfectly at Fenway Park.

So why deal him for Bradley as well as prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton? Beyond Bradley’s ability to upgrade the defense — with the Sox hopeful they’d be able to help him rebound from a .163/.236/.261 season — the deal also was motivated heavily by a desire to deepen the farm system.

For decades, dating to Theo Epstein’s proclamation of a “scouting and player development machine” in 2002, the Sox have insisted they would try to win in the present while cultivating a loaded farm system to sustain success.

Their past efforts yielded key homegrown members of title teams in 2007 (Dustin Pedroia, Jonathan Papelbon, Jon Lester, Jacoby Ellsbury), 2013 (Pedroia, Lester, Ellsbury, Xander Bogaerts), and 2018 (Bogaerts, Mookie Betts, Bradley, Andrew Benintendi, Barnes, and Christian Vázquez).

Yet aside from a few in-season trades after they had spiraled out of contention (the Dodgers blockbuster in 2012; Andrew Miller for Eduardo Rodriguez at the 2014 deadline) as well as an occasional salary dump, the Red Sox almost never parted with key veterans in exchange for prospects under Epstein (2002-11), Ben Cherington (2011-15), or Dave Dombrowski (2015-19).

Advertisement

Hunter Renfroe slugged 31 homers last season yet Bloom traded him this offseason. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Bloom has made such deals part of his standard operating procedure. This marked the third straight offseason in which the Sox dealt an everyday big league outfielder for a mix of big leaguers and prospects. In an effort to avoid the sort of upper-minors talent gap that characterized the end of Epstein’s and Dombrowski’s tenures, deals driven by future player value are likely to continue.

“When we talk about wanting to be consistently great, you can’t do that unless you are honest about [short-term and long-term] tradeoffs and you’re willing to manage them,” said Bloom. “Even as a contending organization, and as a large-market organization, we need to really hunt those opportunities to improve our future.”

Of course, dealing Renfroe would not have made sense for the Sox in a vacuum. His subtraction required a corresponding move to reinforce the lineup on the other side of the 99-day lockout.

“I knew the puzzle wasn’t complete,” said manager Alex Cora. “I understood where we were going.”

Wait till the time is right

The Red Sox had not ruled out a major investment in a player entering the 2021 season but didn’t find a good fit worth a significant chunk of their payroll. Instead, they made a number of buy-low, depth-building moves.

Advertisement

The string of modest contracts left them vulnerable to critics who felt Bloom had the Sox behaving more like parsimonious Tampa Bay than a team with one of the largest revenue streams — and one of the largest payrolls — in the game. Team officials were aware of the critiques but were unswayed by it.

“Bottom line is that we’re trying to win,” said general manager Brian O’Halloran. “Whether it’s a transaction that is putting a square peg into a square hole or something a little less obvious to people outside the walls of our baseball operations offices, it really doesn’t matter.”

Until the lockout ended, the two-year, $14 million deal for Kiké Hernández represented both the longest term and largest guarantee of any contract the Sox had issued since Bloom’s arrival.

There was some coincidence to the addition of Hernández. When Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman first got to Los Angeles in 2014 after a career in Tampa Bay, one of his first moves was a trade for Hernández.

Over the next five years — until the trade for and extension of Betts — Friedman had built the Dodgers into a monster by combining an extraordinarily productive farm system with a series of buy-low home runs and an occasional foray into the middle class of free agency while eschewing the top of the market.

Bloom, a Friedman protégé, seemingly used a similar blueprint when he joined the Red Sox from Tampa Bay in the fall of 2019, focusing on short-term deals with limited financial commitments.

Advertisement

“What I saw with Andrew is that even if it was really tempting to go all-in, and even though there were some years where we acquired some big names, maybe people were expecting more,” said Hernández. “He didn’t do that necessarily till he felt like it was the right time. I can see how [Friedman and Bloom] work in similar ways.”

It was not until the acquisition of Betts — just before Friedman’s sixth year in LA — that he made a commitment of more than $100 million to a player. (He since has doubled down with deals of similar magnitude for Trevor Bauer and Freddie Freeman.) Bloom, after modest deals in his first two years in Boston, likewise was open to more aggressive moves when the lockout ended in March.

“We should explore everything,” said Bloom. “We should be able to do that here.”

Bloom (left) and manager Alex Cora (right) welcomed new second baseman Trevor Story to the Red Sox March 23. Steve Helber/Associated Press

The 2021 season positioned the Sox to aim higher in their roster building. Not only did they advance to the ALCS while regenerating electricity at Fenway, they identified new key contributors: Hernández, Garrett Whitlock, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck.

Even as they used Renfroe to bolster their future, and believed that Bradley represented a bounce-back candidate, they still wanted to upgrade for the coming season. A loaded free agent pool — as well as a wide range of trade conversations — offered a chance to do so.

To the Sox, a six-year, $140 million investment in Story — essentially the same deal reached by Javier Báez with the Tigers — did not represent big-market crapulence but rather a reasonable cost for an elite talent who is young enough (29) for them to think he’ll be at or near the peak of his abilities for much of the deal.

“It’s a big deal,” said Bloom. “He’s a really, really talented player. This is a long-term commitment that we’re making to each other. The stakes are higher with that sort of a move, but so are the potential rewards.”

Before the Story deal, there had been curiosity in the industry — both in other organizations and among agents — about whether the Sox were still ready to operate in the deep end of the free agent market.

“For everything they talk about with Chaim and ‘he’s always looking for the future,’ he wants to win,” said Cora. “He got a taste of it.

“To be able to feel it there at Fenway, the whole emotion, the ups and downs, I think he learned a lot from our city. And he put us in a good spot, not only now but in the future.”

More work to be done

What did the Sox accomplish between the end of 2021 and the start of the 2022 season? The next 162 games — and perhaps more — will serve as an important though incomplete barometer.

Will the additions of starters Hill, Michael Wacha, and Paxton, as well as relievers Jake Diekman and Matt Strahm represent an upgrade over the departed Rodriguez, Garrett Richards, Martín Pérez, and Adam Ottavino? To be determined.

Renfroe and Schwarber — both 30-homer hitters — are gone. Story and Bradley seem almost certain to upgrade the defense and baserunning, but it remains to be seen whether they match the production of the departed bats.

On paper, the Sox look like a slightly deeper team than they did a year ago. Entering 2021, Fangraphs projected them as an 85-win team with a 39 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. Now, they are projected as an 86-win team with a 62 percent chance of making the expanded postseason field.

Bloom has gotten a taste of what the playoff atmosphere in Boston is like. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Their farm system unquestionably is deeper, thanks to the acquisitions of Binelas and Hamilton along with the growth and development of other players.

“We feel good about this,” Cora said, pointing to the major league clubhouse.

“And we feel great about that,” he added, pointing to the minor league back fields.

That sentiment reflects the Sox’ efforts to have their cake and eat it, too. The Dombrowski-era willingness to add to the big league roster while drawing down the prospect base — an approach that succeeded with a 2018 ring — has been replaced by more balance.

“You’re always balancing now vs. future and not losing sight of that,” said assistant GM Eddie Romero. “There is no formula.”

Kennedy described that dual pursuit as the most difficult balancing act in the sport save for repeating as world champions. That chase has pulled the Red Sox in unexpected directions as they look to prove that last year’s run represented not a surprising destination but a new starting point.

“I am proud of the fact that we have put the Red Sox back in October where the Red Sox belong, and that we have a much deeper and more talented organization than we used to,” said Bloom. “We just have to keep going because we’re not even close to where we need to be.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.