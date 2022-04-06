A closer look at the Opening Day matchup between the Red Sox’ Nate Eovaldi and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole

Fans likely remember the same matchup for last season’s AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park, which was won, 6-2, by the Sox. Most of the talk leading up to the game centered on Cole. In fact, the expectation among many in the media was that the Yankees would win in large part because of Cole. This was why the Yankees had gone out and acquired the righthander, for moments like this. The Yankees, at least recently, had lacked a true ace. This was supposed to be their guy.

So, as fans wait patiently — or impatiently — for the start of their team’s 162-game run, let’s take a look at Friday’s pitching matchup between Boston’s Nate Eovaldi and New York’s Gerrit Cole.

The Red Sox’ season opener against the Yankees, originally scheduled for Thursday, was moved to Friday because of inclement weather in the forecast.

But when Yankees manager Aaron Boone walked to the mound in the third inning after the Red Sox had tagged Cole for three runs, including two homers, on 50 pitches, there was a collective gasp at Fenway. Was Boone just going out for a talk? Or was he really going to his bullpen? When Cole handed Boone the ball, the crowd erupted. The Sox had slayed the Yankees’ ace. Though the game wasn’t over, the Yankees were defeated.

Eovaldi, meanwhile, navigated his way through 5⅓ innings, allowing one run and adding to his postseason credentials.

It shouldn’t have been that much of a surprise that the Red Sox got to Cole the way they did. In four games against Cole last season, the Red Sox hit .279/.340/.512 with an .852 OPS. In three games at Fenway, those numbers surged to .302/.361/.603 with a .964 OPS. Cole posted a 4.91 ERA against the Sox in 2021, allowing five homers.

The Sox feast on fastballs and are aggressive in the strike zone, often swinging early in the count. It’s part of the method Alex Cora employed when he became manager in 2019.

Cole throws his four-seam fastball a whopping 47.1 percent of the time. In 2021, you could see the Sox’ approach, as their aggressiveness forced Cole to go to Plan B. Instead of trying to establish the strike zone with his fastball on the first pitch, he would toss first-pitch sliders.

The Sox had Cole’s number last year. But this is a new season and Cole is one of the best pitchers in the game for a reason.

Eovaldi, meanwhile, picked up right where he left off during spring training. His routine and understanding of what it takes to attack hitters has matured over the course of his career.

Eovaldi registered a 3.75 ERA last year in 182⅓ innings. Against the Yankees, Eovaldi’s ERA was 3.71 in 34 innings. The Yankees have some power bats, but they swing and miss a lot.

After last year’s Wild Card Game flameout, general manager Brian Cashman went into the offseason stressing the importance of the Yankees making contact.

Eovaldi, though he can dial it up to 100 miles per hour on the radar gun, has a career strikeout rate of just 19.6 percent (though he’s pushed that number above 25 percent the last two seasons). But his mix of pitches makes him a tough matchup. With perhaps the Yankees’ newfound approach and Eovaldi’s pitch mix, it should make for a fascinating Opening Day battle.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.