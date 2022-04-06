Danvers baseball pulls out gritty victory in extra innings over Gloucester

Up stepped Tyler O’Neill (2 for 5), who sent a double down the third base line to clear the bases and knot things up two apiece.

Danvers coach Shawn Secondini could sense his side’s at bats getting longer, and after getting two runners on base to lead off the frame, knew his team had to fight through the weather conditions and seize the opportunity.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning against Gloucester, the Danvers baseball team was running out of time. It was a cold, rainy afternoon at Nate Ross Field on Wednesday, and the Falcons could not solve Fisherman pitcher Brett Moore (8 strikeouts).

“If we were going to get it done, it had to be then,” Secondini said. “Our guys showed a lot of toughness to come back in the fifth.”

The score remained tied through the seventh, forcing extra innings. After each side scored a run in the eighth, John Curran (2 for 5) doubled home Michael Moroney to score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth.

Protecting a 4-3 lead, O’Neill stepped to the mound in his first varsity pitching appearance, striking out one and not giving up any hits to earn the save and secure the comeback win.

After losing twice to the Fishermen last season and finishing second behind them in the Northeastern Conference North division standings, Secondini was proud of his side for getting the result this time.

“Anytime we play (Gloucester), that brings a little bit of edginess,” he said. “Our guys were ready for their moment and took advantage of the opportunity.”

Starting pitcher Joe Zamejtis tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out 12. While he didn’t earn the decision, Secondini lauded his ace for keeping the Falcons in the game and getting out of jams at crucial points.

“He was incredible today for us. He continues to be the definition of an ace,” Secondini said of Zamejtis.

Danvers improved to 2-0 and will next face Saugus on Saturday, while Gloucester fell to 1-1 and will face Masconomet on Friday. The two sides are scheduled to meet again on Apr. 29.

BC High 7, Lowell 0 — Steve Healy earned his first win as coach at his alma mater as the Eagles (1-1) blanked the host Red Raiders.

Boys’ lacrosse

Newburyport 8, Triton 6 — In the waning moments of the tightly-contested Cape Ann League clash against Triton, goaltender Ryan Portalla decided it was time to show off his athleticism as the Clippers clung to a one-goal advantage.

Portalla stuffed a one-on-one attacking attempt by Triton before corralling the ball and sprinting out of the goal, flying down the field past the midfield line before a timeout was called. His teammates loved it and, with the momentum squarely in the visitor’s favor, the No. 19 Clippers (1-1) were able to pull off the win.

There’s always a little more energy on the field when the Cape Ann League rivals meet on the field, especially after the Clippers defeated the Vikings (0-2) in the 2021 Division 3 North Final. Newburyport channeled the energy from the hostile road crowd into positive results. Zach McHugh starred for the visitors, scoring 2 goals and dishing out 3 assists.

Newburyport Coach Josh Wedge also praised the performance of sophomore midfielder Owen Krewz, who scored two goals. Krewz is one of a large group of underclassmen who are suiting up for the Clippers after the squad lost 16 players from last year’s team. The Clippers are now 1-1, and Wedge knows the team is making progress, but the team still has strides to make on offense.

“I thought we made steps in the right direction,” Wege said. “We just didn’t kind of fully turn the corner.”

Newburyport loaded onto the bus today with 29 athletes, and 16 of them are freshmen or sophomores.

“We’re really young, and we are kind of figuring it out,” Wedge said.

Archbishop Williams 8, Bishop Stang 5 — Freshman Brady Sullivan made 14 saves, and seniors Mike Batchelder (3 goals) and Nick Buccella (2 goals) led the Bishops offensively in the Catholic Central League win.

Bishop Feehan 14, Cardinal Spellman 2 — Juniors Connor Davine and Nicholas Yanchuk each scored three goals, and sophomore Danny Coady made ‘6 saves to help the Shamrocks (1-0) win the Catholic Central League clash.

Dexter Southfield 16, BB&N 10 — UMass Amherst-commit Zack Waxman tallied one goal and set up seven more and Ben Concepcion won 13 of 15 faceoffs to help Dexter Southfield (2-1) maintain possession in the ISL win.

Foxborough 16, Medway 6 — Jack Avery and Tommy Sharkey netted four goals apiece and Lincoln Moore contributed three goals and three assists for the host Warriors in the nonleague win.

Lexington 11, Wakefield 9 — Attackman Aidan Lynch scored four goals, and the sibling duo of Sean Crogan (3 goals, 1 assist) and Georgetown-commit Patrick Crogan (1 goal, 5 assists) each put up points in the first win of the season for the Minutemen (1-1).

Reading 13, Wilmington 3 — Juniors Robbie Granara and Eamon Centrella each scored four goals for the No. 8 Rockets (2-0) in the Middlesex League win.

Rivers 15, Nobles 14 — Junior Anthony Stillwell scored the winner in overtime off a feed from Brendan Poirier to lift the host Red Wings to the Independent School League victory.

St. Mary’s 7, Bishop Fenwick 4 — A four-goal day by Brady Ayles helped power the Spartans (1-2) past their Catholic Central League foe.

Girls’ lacrosse

Bishop Feehan 14, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Brenna Vitelli (2 goals, 3 assists), Betsy Norko (2 goals, 2 assists) and Sydney Smith (1 goal, 3 assists) led the Shamrocks (2-0) in a Catholic Central League win.

Softball

Needham 19, Braintree 4 — Sarah Deroian belted a grand slam and Maddie Baker added a two-run homer for the Rockets (1-0) in the Bay State Conference victory.

Triton 9, Pentucket 6 — Mallory Johnson pitched five innings and contributed two hits, and Emma Penniman earned the win for the Vikings (1-0) in a Cape Ann League matchup.

Boys’ volleyball

Lowell 3, Lawrence 0 — Senior captain Izaviah Hong (10 kills) led the Red Raiders (1-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Kython Ses added five kills.

Wayland 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Joe Barenboym produced 16 kills, 6 digs, and 2 aces in the Dual County League win for the host Warriors (2-1). Joe Kelly also contributed six kills and four blocks.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Vitoria Poejo, and Ethan McDowell contributed to this report.