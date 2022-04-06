DeVante Parker hooks up with some new Patriots teammates for a workout

Bourne documented some of the get-together on Instagram, showing his teammates running routes in addition to grabbing dinner together later in the day.

Parker, whom New England officially acquired Tuesday via trade, was working out Wednesday with fellow receivers Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, and Jakobi Meyers in Tampa. Quarterback Mac Jones and running back J.J. Taylor joined the group.

New Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker is already getting to know his teammates.

In one video posted by Bourne, Agholor is heard saying that Meyers weighs “about 225″ pounds. If that is accurate, Meyers has bulked up a considerable amount since the beginning of last season, when the Patriots listed him at 200 pounds.

Advertisement

At the end of the season, Meyers said maintaining his conditioning and preparing his body were two of his main offseason goals. Last year marked the first time Meyers played 16 games in his NFL career.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“As the season went on, I feel like I lost a lot of play strength, just probably losing weight and not taking care of my body as good as I should have toward the end of the year,” he said in January. “I want to make sure I start the year on a better foot.

Meyers and Bourne were New England’s top two receivers last season, combining for 138 receptions, 1,666 yards, and 7 touchdowns. Meyers is under contract for one more season on a second-round tender, while Bourne is under contract through 2023.

Parker will join them this year, with Agholor, N’Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson, and Tre Nixon potentially in the mix, too.

Meyers noted how much time goes into developing chemistry within the passing attack — and hinted that the unit will only improve.

“I’m excited for next year, seeing guys get another year under their belt in the system,” Meyers said at the time. “I know what it did for me, being here for one year, then two years and three. Just seeing everybody get that time in the offense, and, as we all grow together, it’ll be really exciting.”

Advertisement

…

The Patriots converted $2.85 million of defensive end Deatrich Wise’s base salary into a signing bonus, which opened $1.9 million in salary cap room, according to ESPN. New England needed to create additional cap space in order to fit Parker’s salary.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.