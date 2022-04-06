EMass girls’ lacrosse: Boston Latin’s Reagan O’Brien headlines Players to Watch

Ava Connaughton, Westwood — Her winning goal with 12.2 seconds left to seal the D1 state title will remain in Wolverine lore forever, and now the junior attack will hope to keep the momentum rolling following a 43-goal, 115-assist season.

Shea Berigan, Hingham — The Monmouth-bound senior captain and attack, who has 122 career points, compiled 57 goals and 23 assists last year en route to Patriot-Keenan MVP honors.

Kenzie Baker, Franklin — A UMass Lowell commit, the senior midfielder and captain finished the 2021 season with 42 goals, 16 assists, and 50 draw controls.

Nicola Donlan, Lincoln-Sudbury — A two-year captain and Tufts-bound midfielder, she had 18 goals, 13 assists, 27 draw controls, 25 ground balls, and 17 caused turnovers a season ago.

Advertisement

Alanna Dumalac, Wellesley — The senior midfielder and captain, a Davidson commit, had 97 draw controls and 38 goals in 16 games last year and will help anchor a young and talented Raider squad this spring.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Bella Fisher, Duxbury — A Saint Francis (Pa.) commit, Fisher posted 39 goals, 11 assists, and 78 draw controls in 15 games last spring and will be a catalyst for the Dragons again.

Julia Fortier, Concord-Carlisle — Fortier, a senior captain, made 112 saves and allowed just 88 goals — good for a 56 percent success rate — in 2021 and is one of the top goalies in the state.

Reagan O’Brien, Boston Latin — The Johns Hopkins-bound two-year captain compiled 127 goals, 38 assists, 138 draw controls, 109 caused turnovers, and 93 ground balls last spring as a junior and earned US Lacrosse All-American honors.

Caroline Whelan, Walpole — Whelan, a returning All-Scholastic and two-way midfielder who will play at UMass Amherst, racked up 49 goals, 26 assists, and 70 draw controls as a junior.

Allie Zorn, Bedford — In three seasons with the Buccaneers, the Tufts-bound attack and two-time captain has a combined 200-plus goals and 200-plus assists.

Advertisement

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.