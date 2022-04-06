Is Garrett Whitlock really pitching while he has double vision? Well, yes.

When asked if he sees two batters and two catchers when he peers in from the mound for the sign, he chuckles.

But it wasn’t until he was in college that he was diagnosed with superior oblique palsy, a weakness of one of the six muscles controlling his right eye that can cause double vision as a result of misalignment of the eyes.

Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock has always seen the world differently.

“I mean, technically, yes,” he says. “It’s not as drastic as you would think.

“It’s funny, like when people say, ‘Oh, double vision,’ you’re thinking, like, ‘Oh my gosh, you see two completely different images.’ It’s not really that.

“It’s hard to describe. It’s just like a little bit of a blur in between one image and the other. It’s just something I’ve had since birth, so for me, it’s normal life. I live it every single day.”

Whitlock says he has 20/20 vision and he automatically makes adjustments.

“For whatever reason, my body has naturally tilted its head to make it compensate,” he says. ”I do it all subconsciously. I’ve always had it. I’ve always thrown with it, and so it’s never really affected me.”

Dr. Eric Gaier, a neuro-ophthalmologist and surgeon at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, offered a perspective on dealing with superior oblique palsy.

“Someone with this condition may face additional challenges with their vision, in particular double vision or difficulty with three-dimensional vision,” says Gaier, who has not treated Whitlock.

“They live in the interface between these images splitting and fusing and have to put in extra effort or tilt their head in order to snap those images together. When you consider that someone could operate and compete at the highest level despite this, I think it is quite remarkable.”

Whitlock's eye issue doesn't seem to hinder his control. He had an excellent 4.76-1 strikeout-walk ratio last season. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Whitlock has downplayed the eye issue his entire life. His brown eyes look normal, although sometimes he squints with his right eye.

His condition was first diagnosed at the University of Alabama Birmingham after he failed an eye test given by an optometry student. A specialist later made the diagnosis.

“He never mentioned it in high school,” says baseball coach Adam Cantrell of Providence Christian High School in Lilburn, Ga.

Cantrell contacted Whitlock after he saw him wearing glasses for the first time (at UAB).

“I was like, ‘What are you doing wearing glasses?’ ” he recalls. “ ‘Oh, well because I see double.’ I’m like, ‘No, what are you talking about?’

“He wasn’t worried in the least about it. He would start his delivery and then square up and it would all come into focus and everything was fine.”

Whitlock wore glasses while pitching at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

In high school, hitters couldn’t touch Whitlock, and he was oblivious to pressure, napping in the dugout prior to big games. He posted a 0.62 ERA as a senior, but was not selected in the 2015 MLB draft.

At UAB, he started wearing a pair of green-framed glasses with clear lenses.

Typically, such eyeglasses have prisms in them to bend light to resolve the double vision, according to Dr. Gaier.

But Whitlock isn’t sure if there were prisms in his glasses.

“The glasses just kind of helped me focus a little better,” he says.

And there was no science in the green frames.

“I had the green frames for the ole green and gold at UAB,” he wrote in an email.

The intimidating 6-foot-5-inch righthander was drafted in 2017 by the Yankees, who sent him to doctors and had a battery of tests done.

“They said it’s not going to get any worse, not going to get any better,” says Whitlock.

But the Bronx Bombers put the red light on the green glasses.

“They said I couldn’t wear green with the Yankee colors,” he says. “So I just ditched them. I was throwing perfectly fine. I was like, all right, well, I don’t need to use these anymore.”

Since December 2020, the Yankees have been seeing red because they declined to protect Whitlock from the Rule 5 draft.

He signed with the Red Sox, became a clutch reliever, and was on the mound when the Sox beat the Yankees in last fall’s Wild Card Game. He also recorded the last six outs to beat Tampa Bay in the American League Championship Series.

Many of his teammates are in the dark about his condition.

“I didn’t know that,” says catcher Christian Vázquez. “He sees the signs good. That’s weird.”

Manager Alex Cora says he isn’t worried about it, and pitching coach Dave Bush says it’s not a concern.

“It doesn’t seem to have any effect on him when he’s on the mound, so we really haven’t talked about it much,” says Bush. “It really hasn’t been an issue.”

Whitlock says he and fellow reliever Ryan Brasier have something in common.

“We both kind of tilt our head,” says Whitlock. “I asked him, ‘Are you being diagnosed with this?’ And he was just like, ‘No, I’ve never heard of it.’ ”

Brasier says he sometimes saw double when he was 13 or 14 years old. Last June, he suffered a concussion after being struck in the temple by a line drive, and he went through a battery of tests.

Asked how many fingers are being held up, Brasier correctly answers four. Then, laughing, he says eight.

“It’s kind of the same thing [as Whitlock],” says Brasier. “I do a little head tilt. I subconsciously do it where I don’t see the double or think about it.”

Whitlock echoes that.

“It’s not a conscious thing,” he says. “We don’t do it on purpose. It’s just how we are. It’s not something we have to adjust to.”

Whitlock says he hasn’t considered using the condition as a way to scare hitters, as in “Bull Durham,” when catcher Crash Davis tells the batter he has no idea where the ball is going after the previous pitch has hit the mascot.

“I don’t think they should be scared,” says Whitlock. “I think I’ve proven that I throw strikes. I just try and fill up the zone, trying to attack hitters as much as I can.

“I clearly can go out and throw.”

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.