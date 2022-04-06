It shouldn’t have taken Augusta National this long, but the about-face change in attitude is welcome

Such were the stunning words of club chairman Fred Ridley Wednesday, who delivered a state of the Masters speech that would have seemed unthinkable only a decade ago. In it, Ridley wished Augusta National had welcomed women long before it finally succumbed to sustained public pressure 10 years ago, when Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore first donned their green jackets. Even more, Ridley added, he intends to “make sure” the number of women continues to grow.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — All the resistance, all the stubbornness, all the manufactured outrage in the face of any criticism regarding its exclusionary and archaic membership policies, and Augusta National finally admitted it.

Advertisement

Welcome to 2022, Augusta National. It’s nice to meet you.

Of course it shouldn’t have taken you this long, but that doesn’t mean the about-face change in attitude isn’t welcome. It’s a genuine pleasure to be in position to compliment you rather than criticize you, to take a year off from the annual defensive debates so many of these past news conferences turned into, to shelve contentious questions about what you tell your own daughters about the all-male club that existed until 2012, to bury that damn bayonet your former chairman Hootie Johnson swore whose point would not force him to change and instead, to recognize this sincere moment of acknowledgment of wrong-headed thinking.

This was Ridley after being asked about the 10-year membership milestone that will happen this August:

“I don’t know about you, but when anything happens or any idea that you had turns out well and you’re pleased about it, initiative, whatever, you might always say, well, why didn’t we do that sooner?” Ridley said. “And that’s a fair — that’s a fair thought. And so I wish — I wish we had have.”

Advertisement

Lightning didn’t strike and topple Augusta’s ancient trees. The flowers didn’t die and the walls didn’t crumble. The fans didn’t flee (the Masters has never been more popular) and ratings didn’t crumble (in fact they just keep climbing). Turns out the fear of change was misplaced and misguided, just as so many tried to tell you. The magic of this tournament was never going to be diluted by more inclusion.

The Masters always will lead the way in respecting its past, obvious in the way it maintains this pristine place born from the mind of the great Bobby Jones. This is still a course where the fans are not fans but patrons, where they are welcome in droves but their cellphones are not, where video monitors on the course don’t exist but hand-held wooden scoreboards do, where running on the grounds is prohibited but cigar smoking is not.

Augusta National is finally realizing it can be a throwback in time without being stuck in time. Behind the powerful leadership of Ridley, who took the helm in 2017, the growth begun by his predecessor Billy Payne continues, both in small ways and big. Women belong, the faces of young workers on the grounds are more diverse than ever, and heck, Ridley even allowed YouTube stars Dude Perfect, known for their fun feats of sports trick shot trickery, to film a fun, irreverent video in the days leading up to the Masters.

Their “All Sports Golf Battle at the Masters,” waged alongside pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau, had been viewed more than 6 million times as of Wednesday.

Advertisement

“My first reaction was, ‘who are these guys?’ ” Ridley acknowledged. “I’ve never heard of them. But it was something I got comfortable with very quickly. They had the utmost respect and reverence for Augusta National, and so it was really part of our continuing effort to be relevant to different age groups.”

Ridley is proving himself a force for change, willing to drag this staid old club forward, to continue community efforts like the local HUB healthcare/community center set to open this spring, like the funding the creation of a women’s golf team at nearby Paine College as well as scholarships for men and women golfers there in honor of trailblazer Lee Elder, like the newly announced million-dollar donation to Augusta Technical College for a new automobile service training center.

Like the inclusion of more women. Though he declined, as usual, to reveal the specific number of women members, it’s safe to say it’s more than Rice and Moore.

“The fact remains that our women members are a very important part of our membership, and you will continue to see over the years, if you look, more green jackets that are women,” he said. “I’m going to make sure of that.

“They have been great contributors to our organization, both I would say substantively and things they are doing to help us, both with the Masters and otherwise. But I think, more importantly, our culture is better. And I’m confident in saying to a person: We are a better club, we are a better organization, and we’re very proud to have women among our membership.”

Advertisement

Even he had to ask: Why didn’t they do it sooner?

Ask Johnson, who has yet to rise from the dead and wield that damn bayonet. Ask Martha Burk, whose protests opened her up to a level of vitriol that should embarrass anyone who took part, steeped as it was in sexism and elitism gone wild.

Why didn’t they do it sooner? Because they didn’t want to. And they didn’t want to be told to.

All they wanted was to keep their old boys club closed outside of the once-a-year weekly emergence to host the Masters, one of the most revered and respected sporting events in the world, and then slink back into their tufted leather lounges and cigar-filled offices to be left alone to their same old ways. Even in the face of growing criticism, they held on tight.

Finally, Ridley let go. And Augusta National is better for it.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.