Michigan, Denver bring plenty of history to Frozen Four showdown

Yet for all of their accomplishments, the two programs have rarely crossed paths in the last 40 years. Thursday’s game will be the first meeting between the teams since 2002, and just the third since 1981. Their two previous meetings came in the NCAA tournament in 1999 and 2002, but this is the first time the schools will face off in the Frozen Four.

Michigan has won the most national championships with nine, while Denver is tied for second with eight.

You be hard-pressed to find two more accomplished programs in men’s college hockey than the two opponents in Thursday night’s opener of the Frozen Four at TD Garden.

“What it boils down to is the schedules we have, both playing really tough schedules all the time,” said Michigan coach Mel Pearson. “I’d love to play them. I just really like the style they play. They play the game how I envision it, how I’d like to play. They like to play with skill, get up and down the ice. Hopefully we can do that in the future.”

Denver now plays in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, while Michigan is in the Big Ten. But from 1952-81 they both played in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, with the Pioneers holding a 44-29-1 edge.

Denver coach David Carle took over head coaching duties in 2018, and has the Pioneers back in the Frozen Four for the second time as head coach, having lost in overtime to UMass in 2019 in Buffalo. His approach this time around is to treat it as just another weekend on the schedule.

“We prepare a certain way for every weekend and every game throughout the year,” said Carle. “Our preparation was the exact same this week as it was in the middle of February, as it was in the middle of November. So there’s that level of consistency and confidence that we’ve put in the work and the preparation to go out and put our best foot forward and have success.”

In the nightcap, Minnesota brings a history of dominance over Minnesota State — a 37-17-6 record in the matchup — but the Mavericks have won seven of the last nine, including a 4-0 win in the regional final last year to advance to the Frozen Four for the first time in program history.

Both coaches said it was all about getting off to a good start.

“I know there isn’t a coach in this tournament that isn’t going to talk to their team about having a good start so you’re not playing from behind,” said Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings. “We’re a better team when we have it than when we don’t. I think our starts have probably been the biggest positive that I’ve seen when we’ve played in games like this that we’ve had some success.”

The Mavericks jumped out to a 2-0 lead last year, and Minnesota couldn’t recover.

“That is an old, grizzled veteran hockey team we’re going to play,” said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko. “We have to be up for the fight and we got to bring the fight to them..”

Local interest

All four teams arrived in Boston Tuesday, then practiced Wednesday at TD Garden and met with the media.

Neither Hingham native Matty Beniers nor Bruins 2019 first-round pick Johnny Beecher were at Michigan’s media availability Wednesday, but both were a hot topic of discussion.

Pearson said Beniers was only able to procure 17 tickets for Thursday’s game from Michigan’s allotment.

“He needed a lot more,” said Pearson. “Being a Boston kid, the only young man we have from this area, he’s really excited. I know his family is, too. He’s looking forward to it.”

After he was selected by the Seattle Kraken with the second pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, there was speculation that Beniers might not return for his sophomore season. A total of five Wolverines were selected in the first round, and each decided to remain in Ann Arbor this season.

Fifth year senior Michael Pastujov spoke to the progress Beniers has made and how the second year has benefitted him.

“Seeing Matty’s growth since he first came on campus, it’s been great. On and off the ice, great student, great athlete,” said Pastujov. “He’s a heck of a hockey player, heck of a leader. I can see him being a captain in the NHL, he’s got what it takes. He’s got the attitude and leadership skills. Taking a second year really helped him grow in his game. Really been off the charts. I expect him to have a big weekend.”

As the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament, Michigan gets the honor of using the Bruins locker room. According to Pearson, the rest of the players have been teasing Beecher about letting him have the first pick at which stall to dress at.

“He’s a pro frame,” said senior forward Jimmy Lambert. “We all love him in the locker room. He’s a pretty infectious guy. He’s pretty funny. He carries that on to the ice, he’s a leader. He’s going to be successful here in Boston in the future.”

Talent on show

This year’s Frozen Four field features 41 draft picks: 14 for Minnesota, 13 for Michigan, 12 for Denver, and two for Minnesota State ... The field represents the top four scoring teams in the nation, led by Denver’s 4.3 goals per game. Minnesota State (4.1) and Michigan (4.0) are close behind, while Minnesota was tied for fourth with 3.6.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.